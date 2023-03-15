‘Boys go in and take photos of the girls’ at school’s unisex loos

Caludon Castle School's toilets were refurbished in 2017 to make some ‘open plan with unisex private cubicles’ - Getty Images

A secondary school has been criticised over its unisex lavatories policy, after a teenage girl was injured when a male classmate allegedly kicked down a cubicle door to photograph her.

Caludon Castle School in Wyken, Coventry, sent a letter to reassure parents about its unisex facilities after the “distressing” incident, which it said had been fully investigated.

The loos were refurbished in 2017 to make some “open plan with unisex private cubicles”, allowing staff to supervise the facilities at break times.

However, Gemma Brennan, who says her 13-year-old daughter had to be taken to hospital after a male classmate “donkey-kicked” the door - leaving her with a large cut on her forehead - claims the unisex lavatories are an ongoing issue at the school.

“There are unisex toilets and the boys go in and take photos of the girls, kick the doors down and there are no locks on the doors so they are going over to the cubicles to take photos and videos which is a massive concern,” she said.

While the school insists that every cubicle has a working lock, Ms Brennan says the locks have been “broken off” thanks to students kicking them so often.

Her daughter also struggles to use the only girls’ lavatory in the school as it is frequently shut, she claimed.

‘Parents and children want separate toilets’

“There’s one girls’ toilet but it’s always locked and out of bounds and if they use it they get a detention for using it,” she said.

“All the parents and children want separate toilets, I really don’t think that’s too much to ask.

“Teenage kids are bound to behave in this manner in my opinion if they are allowed to share toilets. It’s an outrage,” she added.

Sarah Kenrick, the headteacher of Caludon Castle School, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our students is the school’s number one priority, and we are extremely concerned by last week’s incident. Standards have been reinforced through assemblies and tutor groups.

“There are two sets of unisex toilets in the school and the others are single-sex. The unisex toilets are supervised at break and lunchtimes.

“Following student consultation, the toilets were refurbished and reopened in August 2017, with attractive sinks, taps and bathroom furniture. Every cubicle door has a working lock and sanitary waste bins.

“The facilities downstairs are open plan with unisex private cubicles that have floor-to-ceiling lockable doors. This enables staff to supervise the toilets at break and lunchtimes whilst ensuring student privacy.

“The student responsible for this incident has been sanctioned and we have been in regular contact with the parent of the injured student, who has told us she is happy with the actions we have taken.

“We will seek the views of our students and a parent reference group, to get to understand people’s concerns.”