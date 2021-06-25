‘The Boys’: Laurie Holden To Recur In Season 3 Of Amazon Series

The Boys expands its Season 3 cast with the addition of The Americans and Proven Innocent actress Laurie Holden in a recurring role.

The Amazon series, which stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and more, will see Holden appear as Crimson Countess. She is the latest super-character to join the Season 3 cast, following previously announced Sean Patrick Falnery, Miles Gaston and Nick Wechsler.

Jensen Ackles is also set to appear in the upcoming season as Soldier Boy.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, Amazon Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Holden is known for her portrayal of Andrea Harrison in The Walking Dead. Her additional TV credits include The X-Files, The Shield, Major Crimes and The Magnificent Seven. She has act in a number of films including Firehart, Dragged Across Concrete, Arctic Dogs, The Mist, Dumb and Dumber To, Fantastic Four, Silent Hill and The Majestic.

Her reps are Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

