Boys high school basketball: Voting by Kentucky’s coaches reveals top teams in each region

Before Kentucky’s boys high school basketball season tipped off late last month, the Herald-Leader offered its annual preseason top 25 rankings based on our survey of coaches.

But we also asked everyone to rank their top 10 teams in each of their respective regions. Here’s what the coaches had to say once their ratings were all tabulated in our region-by-region boys top 10s.

1st Region

1. Calloway County; 2. Murray; 3. McCracken County; 4. Graves County; 5. Marshall County; 6. Mayfield; 7. Paducah Tilghman; 8. Ballard Memorial; 9. Carlisle County; 10. St. Mary. Voting: 8/15 coaches.

2nd Region

1. Lyon County; 2. Christian County; 3. Henderson County; 4. University Heights; 5. Hopkinsville; 6. Webster County; 7. Madisonville-North Hopkins; 8. Hopkins County Central; 9. Trigg County; 10. Union County. Voting: 9/16 coaches.

3rd Region

1. Ohio County; 2. Butler County; 3. Daviess County; 4. Owensboro Catholic; 5. Meade County; 6. Owensboro; 7. Muhlenberg County; 8. McLean County; 9. Grayson County; 10. Breckinridge County. Voting 11/15 coaches.

Warren Central’s Kade Unseld (4), right, is pressured by Woodford County’s Jaunte Jenkins (3) during last season’s state tournament in Rupp Arena. Warren Central, the defending state champion, was picked by coaches to finish second in the 4th Region this season.

4th Region

1. Bowling Green; 2. Warren Central; 3. Greenwood; 4. South Warren; 5. Glasgow; 6. Todd County Central; 7. Warren East; 8. Monroe County; 9. Clinton County; 10. Barren County. Voting: 10/18 coaches.

5th Region

1. Washington County; 2. Elizabethtown; 3. North Hardin; 4. Taylor County; 5. LaRue County; 6. Adair County; 7. Central Hardin; 8. Green County; 9. Bardstown; 10. Hart County. Voting: 10/18 coaches.

6th Region

1. Evangel Christian; 2. DeSales; 3. Fairdale; 4. Butler; 5. Jeffersontown; 6. Holy Cross (Louisville); 7. Pleasure Ridge Park; 8. Western; 9. Fern Creek; 10. Bullitt East.; Voting: 12/19 coaches.

7th Region

1. Male; 2. Trinity (Louisville); 3. St. Xavier; 4. Ballard; 5. Manual; 6. Christian Academy-Louisville; 7. Eastern; 8. Seneca; 9. Central; 10. Kentucky Country Day. Voting: 13/18 coaches.

8th Region

1. Woodford County; 2. Spencer County; 3. Oldham County; 4. Walton-Verona; 5. North Oldham; 6. Simon-Kenton; 7. South Oldham; 8. Collins; 9. Anderson County; 10. Gallatin County. Voting: 14/18 coaches.

9th Region

1. Newport; 2. Covington Catholic; 3. Cooper; 4. Lloyd Memorial; 5. Highlands; 6. Newport Central Catholic; 7. Ryle; 8. Conner; 9. St. Henry; 10. Holy Cross (Covington). Voting: 11/20 coaches.

10th Region

1. George Rogers Clark; 2. Mason County; 3. Montgomery County; 4. Harrison County; 5. Campbell County; 6. Scott; 7. Augusta; 8. Paris; 9. Bourbon County; 10. Nicholas County. Voting: 8/16 coaches.

11th Region

1. Great Crossing; 2. Frederick Douglass; 3. Lexington Catholic; 4. Bryan Station; 5. Lexington Christian; 6. Madison Southern; 7. Sayre; 8. Madison Central; 9. Tates Creek; 10. Henry Clay. Voting: 16/18 coaches.

12th Region

1. Wayne County; 2. Danville Christian; 3. Boyle County; 4. Somerset; 5. Mercer County; 6. Pulaski County; 7. Rockcastle County; 8. Lincoln County; 9. Southwestern; 10. East Jessamine. Voting: 16/19 coaches.

13th Region

1. Harlan County; 2. Corbin; 3. Clay County; 4. South Laurel; 5. North Laurel; 6. Bell County; 7. Whitley County; 8. Harlan; 9. Pineville; 10. Jackson County. Voting: 13/17 coaches.

14th Region

1. Perry County Central; 2. Knott County Central; 3. Breathitt County; 4. Hazard; 5. Powell County; 6. Wolfe County; 7. Letcher County Central; 8. Estill County; 9. Leslie County; 10. Buckhorn. Voting: 6/14 coaches.

15th Region

1. Martin County; 2. Pikeville; 3. Pike County Central; 4. Magoffin County; 5. Floyd Central; 6. Lawrence County; 7. Shelby Valley; 8. Johnson Central; 9. Betsy Layne; 10. Paintsville. Voting: 5/15 coaches.

16th Region

1. Boyd County; 2. Ashland Blazer; 3. Fleming County; 4. Morgan County; 5. Rowan County; 6. East Carter; 7. Bath County; 8. Lewis County; 9. Russell; 10. Raceland. Voting: 7/16 coaches.

