Boys high school basketball: Who are the top players in each Kentucky region?

Before Kentucky’s boys high school basketball season tipped off late last month, the Herald-Leader offered its annual preseason list of the state’s top 25 players based on our survey of coaches.

But we also asked everyone to rank the top 10 players in each of their respective regions. Here’s what the coaches had to say once their ratings were all tabulated in our region-by-region boys player rankings.

1st Region

1. Eli Finley, Calloway County; 2. Jonah Butler, Calloway County; 3. Jace Birney, Ballard Memorial; 4. Lincoln English, Murray; 5. Lukas Pigg, Graves County; 6. Connor Miller, McCracken County; 7. Alex Staples, Marshall County; 8. Miles Woodfork, Paducah Tilghman; 9. Luke Sims, St. Mary; 10. Jackson Klope, McCracken County. Voting: 7/15 coaches.

2nd Region

1. Travis Perry, Lyon County; 2. Derrell Bateman, Christian County; 3. Brady Shoulders, Lyon County; 4. Antonio Williams, Hopkinsville; 5. Jack Reddick, Lyon County; 6. Jhaden Vaughn, Trigg County; 7. Elijah Walton, University Heights; 8. Cooper Davenport, Henderson County; 9. Deshawn Murphy, Webster County; 10. Travis Champion, Crittenden County. Voting: 9/16 coaches.

Lyon County’s Brady Shoulders (22) and Newport’s Tay Kinney (0) are among the top players in their respective regions this season according to a vote of coaches.

3rd Region

1. Ty Price, Butler County; 2. Elijah Decker, Ohio County; 3. Lawson Rice, Butler County; 4. Luke Beickman, Owensboro Catholic; 5. Gage Phelps, Daviess County; 6. Madox Jernigan, Muhlenberg County; 7. DeAaron Watkins, Daviess County; 8. Jack Logsdon, Grayson County; 9. Jonathan Moss, Daviess County; 10. Gunnar Revelett, McLean County. Voting: 11/15 coaches.

4th Region

1. Kade Unseld, Warren Central; 2. Mason Ritter, Bowling Green; 3. MJ Wardlow, Bowling Green; 4. Jamison Glass, Todd County Central; 5. Deuce Bailey, Bowling Green; 6. Asher Pettus, Greenwood; 7. Elijah Starks, Warren Central; 8. Drew Hudson, South Warren; 9. Jerrick Martin, Glasgow; 10. Cannon Young, Clinton County. Voting: 10/18 coaches.

5th Region

1. Ayden Evans, Elizabethtown; 2. Brett Decker, Central Hardin; 3. Daniel Allen, LaRue County; 4. Taveon Smith, North Hardin; 5. Shaun Boykins, North Hardin; 6. Beau Baker, Washington County; 7. Gabe Weis, Washington County; 8. Isaiah Cochran, Adair County; 9. Connor Loy, Adair County; 10. Laken Lyons, Taylor County. Voting: 10/18 coaches.

6th Region

1. Dayton Williams, Butler; 2. Christian Doer, Evangel; 3. Damone King, DeSales; 4. Kyran Tilley, Evangel; 5. Will Gibson, DeSales; 6. Dalton Hicks, Fairdale; 7. Jacob Tucker, Fairdale; 8. Jacob Hand, Holy Cross (Louisville); 9. Jordan Harris, Beth Haven; 10. Cam McDaniels, Jeffersontown. Voting: 11/19 coaches.

7th Region

1. Quel’Ron House, Seneca; 2. Drae Vasser, Trinity; 3. Cole Edelen, Male; 4. Jackson “BB” Washington, Christian Academy-Louisville; 5. Jayden Johnson, Trinity; 6. Jeremiah Jackson, St. Xavier; 7. Justice Decker, Manual; 8. Chance Dillingham, St. Xavier; 9. Julius Edmonds, Trinity; 10. Jayson Gasaway, Male. Voting: 12/18 coaches.

8th Region

1. Max Green, Oldham County; 2. Santonio Wade, Woodford County; 3. Luke Ernhardt, Spencer County; 4. Camden Cox, Spencer County; 5. Travis Krohman, Simon Kenton; 6. Aaron Gutman, Walton-Verona; 7. Julian Miles, South Oldham; 8. Julian Dixon, Walton-Verona; 9. Spencer Breeden, Grant County; 10. Brax Ward, Owen County. Voting: 12/18 coaches.

9th Region

1. Tay Kinney, Newport; 2. EJ Walker, Lloyd Memorial; 3. Yamil Rondon, Cooper; 4. Brady Hussey, Covington Catholic; 5. Nathan Vinson, Highlands; 6. Shaun Pouncy, Cooper; 7. James Turner, Newport; 8. Jabari Covington, Newport; 9. DeShaun Jackson, Newport; 10. Caden Miller, Covington Catholic. Voting: 11/20 coaches.

10th Region

1. Blake Reed, Mason County; 2. Kayden Custard, Harrison County; 3. Cayden Reed, Mason County; 4. Reshaun Hampton, George Rogers Clark; 5. Malachi Ashford, George Rogers Clark; 6. Kylan Hinson, Augusta; 7. Wyatt Clark, Nicholas County; 8. Luke Fawns, Montgomery County; 9. Jakari Ransom, Paris; 10. Breccan Decker, Montgomery County. Voting: 7/16 coaches.

11th Region

1. Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing; 2. Vince Dawson, Great Crossing; 3. Armelo Boone, Frederick Douglass; 4. Tyler Doyle, Lexington Catholic; 5. Jay Rose, Madison Southern; 6. Javeon Campbell, Western Hills; 7. Aveion Chenault, Frederick Douglass; 8. Anderson Green, Lexington Christian; 9. Ian Reesor, Sayre; 10. Amari, Owens, Bryan Station. Voting: 14/18 coaches.

12th Region

1. Kendall Phillips, Wayne County; 2. Ben Godby, Somerset; 3. Emmanuel Dut, Danville Christian; 4. Owen Barnes, Mercer County; 5. Montavin Quisenberry, Boyle County; 6. Carson Fraley, Pulaski County; 7. Indred Whitaker, Somerset; 8. Trevor Ellis, Mercer County; 9. Walker Craig, Rockcastle County; 10. Lual Ayiei, Danville Christian. Voting: 13/19 coaches.

13th Region

1. Trent Noah, Harlan County; 2. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel; 3. Maddox Huff, Harlan County; 4. Kyler McClendon, Harlan; 5. Hayden Harris, Clay County; 6. Sawyer Thompson, Pineville; 7. Zander Curry, Corbin; 8. Jerrod Roark, Clay County; 9. Reece Davidson, North Laurel; 10. Carter Stewart, Corbin. Voting: 13/17 coaches.

14th Region

1. Austin Sperry, Breathitt County; 2. Seth Caudill, Hazard; 3. Jayden Huff, Knott Central; 4. Trayton Woods, Perry Central; 5. Evan Eversole, Hazard; 6. Kizer Slone, Perry Central; 7. Hunter Haddix, Knott Central; 8. Rydge Beverly, Perry Central; 9. Peyton Dixon, Letcher Central; 10. Corey Flinchum, Wolfe County. Voting: 6/14 coaches.

15th Region

1. Jaylan Rigdon, Pike Central; 2. Aiden Barnett, Magoffin County; 3. Luke Hale, Martin County; 4. Charlie Fitzer, Pikeville; 5. Jaden Stewart, Pike Central; 6. Austin Slone, Johnson Central; 7. Andrew Kidd, Betsy Layne; 8. Ronnie Sammons, Floyd Central; 9. Braden Moore, Floyd Central; 10. Eli Johnson, Pikeville. Voting: 5/15 coaches.

16th Region

1. Zander Carter, Ashland Blazer; 2. Jacob Spurlock, Boyd County; 3. Jason Ellis, Boyd County; 4. Cole Hicks, Boyd County; 5. Brevon Ricker, Menifee County; 6. Adam Hargett, Fleming County; 7. Seth Hickerson, Fleming County; 8. Gatlin Griffith, Morgan County; 9. Preston Hoskins, Morgan County; 10. Drew Noble, Lewis County. Voting: 7/16 coaches.

