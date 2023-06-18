To All the Boys and Fast & Furious stars team up for new rom-com

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

To All the Boys star Lana Condor has teamed up with Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang for a new rom-com titled Worth the Wait from director Tom Shu-Yu Lin.

Inspired by romantic comedies like Love Actually , Worth the Wait will span a year in the lives of an all-Asian cast set between Seattle and Kuala Lumpur (via Deadline ).

Starring alongside Condor and Kang are stars including Bullet Train 's Andrew Koji, Shazam! star Ross Butler, The Garden of Evening Mists actor Tom Shu-Yu Lin, and The Cleaning Lady's Elodie Yung.

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

They will be joined by Ricky He, Kheng Hua Tan, Karena Lam, Osric Chau, Ali Fumiko Whitney and Yu-Beng Lim on the film, which has already wrapped production.

Marking his directorial debut in the US, award-winning Taiwanese filmmaker Lin told Deadline: "After 15 years of directing in Asia, I’m thrilled to make my first U.S. film with such incredibly talented actors and accomplished fellow filmmakers. Growing up in both the U.S. and Taiwan, the American side of my upbringing has always been a huge part of who I am, and I am so excited to finally be able to showcase that with Worth The Wait."

Netflix

Written by Maggie Hartmans, Worth the Wait is produced by Dan Mark and Rachel Tan for King Street Pictures who said: "We’ve always loved ensemble romantic comedies like Love Actually and are so excited to be able to share our own take on the genre with an all Asian cast and a script inspired by our own love story, our family, and different stages of our lives.

"Having produced Asian American films since 2015, we feel honored for our labor of love to be a part of this incredible moment that Asian Americans are having in cinema right now."

