The Boys' Erin Moriarty says season 4 will go even deeper with its characters

The Boys' Erin Moriarty has said the show's fourth season will go even deeper with its characters.

The Prime Video show has become famous — or infamous, some might say — for pushing boundaries each season. And while its next outing is sure to bring more sex and violence, Moriarty says season four will go further in another way.

"Every season, we go a little bit deeper with each character,” Moriarty, who plays Annie January (aka Starlight), recently told Collider.

She continued: "The characters… that you thought would be villains, you start to learn a little bit more about them that perhaps makes you feel, not that they’re good guys, but that there are always gonna be details that you can never anticipate, that prevent you from putting that character in a box."

No release date has been announced for The Boys season four just yet, but filming did wrap in April, with showrunner Eric Kripke confirming the news on Twitter.

"2am. We're exhausted. Bloody. But triumphant. My heart is full of love & gratitude to this all-time-great cast & crew. THAT'S A WRAP ON SEASON 4, MOTHERF**KERS," Kripke tweeted at the time.

While we don't know much about The Boys season 4, we do know that Nathan Mitchell will be back as a completely new character.

In the season three finale, Homelander ripped out Black Noir's guts, so many assumed that was the end of Mitchell in the show.



However, Kripke cryptically teased: "A character who is completely silent and in a black mask can be recast," adding that Mitchell is now set to bring to life "a different character who wears the Black Noir suit".

The Boys seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video. Season 4 is in production.

