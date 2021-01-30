'The Boys' Cast Spilled Multiple Spoilers About Season 3 of the Series

Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video

From Good Housekeeping

The battle between good and evil has been the subject matter of some of our most beloved television. It's a dynamic that is brilliantly challenged in Amazon Prime Video's runaway hit series The Boys, which centers around an ongoing struggle between corrupt superheroes and "The Boys," a team of vigilantes determined to expose their deceit.

Season one of the satirical show, which is based on the comic book series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, got us hooked with all the raunchy one liners and unexpected twists. Then, Season two made history. According to Business Insider, The Boys season 2 debuted on Nielsen’s weekly list of top-streaming titles, making it the first non-Netflix series to do so. Now, folks are patiently waiting to see what the third season will bring.

Here’s what you need to know about The Boys season 3:

When will season 3 of The Boys come out on Amazon?

Photo credit: Panagiotis Pantazidis

The third season of The Boys was a done deal before the second season even aired. In October of last year, a tweet from showrunner Eric Kripke (he also worked on the show Supernatural, btw) confirmed that the show was slated to begin production in early 2021 with an episode titled “Payback,” written by Craig Rosenberg.

That said, the coronavirus pandemic has drastically caused delays in television production. While season 1 of the show premiered in July of 2019, followed by season 2 just over a year later in September of 2020, the word is that the wait will be substantially longer for the third season installment. Put bluntly, the show is most likely to return sometime in 2022.

Who will be in The Boys season 3 cast?

Photo credit: Panagiotis Pantazidis

As far as we know, the cast of The Boys is not expected to drastically change from season 2 to season 3. Though fans saw what appeared to be the death of Stormfront (Aya Cash) at the end of season 2, it's unclear whether the evil superhero will return to seek vengeance.

That said, we do predict there will be cast additions. As it turns out,“Payback” is not only the name of the first episode in season 3, but it's also the name of another group of superheroes, or "supes," from the comics. The team leader is named Soldier Boy, a character from the era of World War II that will be played by Jensen Ackles in season 3. Soldier Boy's story is deeply intertwined with the history of Vought and will be spotlighted to tell the story of the United States, the bigger history of the supes, and how the U.S. and the world ended up in the troubled state that it is in.

Story continues

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see their series faves back in action:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Tomer Capon as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Antony Starr as Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Claudia Doumit as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory

Are there any season 3 spoilers?

Photo credit: Panagiotis Pantazidis

The finale of season 2 ended with a cliffhanger that alludes to a possible new villain in the storyline. With the Boys being pardoned for their wrongdoings and parting ways for the time being, a major question that emerges is whether they will be able to rejoin forces.

The accidental death of Rebecca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten) by her son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) leaves Billy Butcher struggling to pick up the pieces of his fractured life. Tasked with keeping Ryan safe from his father, Homelander, while grieving the loss of Rebecca, fans of the show can expect to find Butcher in a dark place.

Karl told Entertainment Weekly, "Butcher’s in a devastated place. He has definitely lost the love of his life. It was some of the most intense, heavy experiences that I’ve had on any set.”

Eric addressed the constant juxtaposition between good and bad, particularly as it pertains to Butcher, by sharing with Entertainment Weekly, “There’s a chance he’ll… really do the right thing, and there’s a chance that he’ll anguish over her death and plummet right over the edge.”

Photo credit: Panagiotis Pantazidis

As far as how Homelander will fare now that his son has rejected him, Antony told Entertainment Weekly, “He’s a homicidal maniac… he’s totally betrayed, insecure and emasculated. He’s been opened up and emotionally burned.”

Homelander will have to sort out his issues on the home front as well as manage his work affairs, as he grapples with figuring out who should be in the Seven.

Meanwhile, Starlight continues to be a character worth paying attention to, as her pivotal role in the series will come to the forefront in the upcoming season.

"She’s coming back to herself," Erin told Entertainment Weekly. "So what I hope is season 3 combines this newfound hope with the strength she found within herself with also who Annie is to her core, which is someone who is trusting and earnestly wants to save the world.”

How can I watch and stream The Boys season 3 episodes?

The third season of The Boys can be found exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Don't have Amazon? A Prime Video membership costs $8.99 per month, which gives you access to a huge library of TV shows, movies, and original Amazon content. Prime Video is accessible on smart TV, streaming media player, game console, mobile phone, and tablet devices.

You Might Also Like