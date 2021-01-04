Boys, bears and bacchanals: Sorting fact from fiction in The Great

(Hulu)

The vodka-fuelled bacchanalia of new period drama The Great is so much fun that you forget it’s about real history.

But midway through you begin to wonder — how much of this is true? Were there bears at court? Did Catherine the Great really lead the coup to kill her husband, Peter III of Russia? And how much did they look like Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult who play them?

The Great makes no claims to be historically accurate, carrying a disclaimer: this is “an occasionally true love story”. If you want to learn about Russia, read a book or even watch last year’s HBO drama Catherine the Great, starring Helen Mirren. This is a fresh approach to Catherine’s life, using the history as a jumping off point for a timeless story about men abusing their power and women getting revenge.

The show’s creator, Tony McNamara, who co-wrote The Favourite, has said: “It’s not a history lesson, it’s a show.”

Still, Catherine the Great was a prolific letter writer so we do actually know quite a bit about this woman who led a coup against her husband and went on to rule the Russian empire for 34 years. Here, we sort the fact from the fiction.

The language

Catherine and Peter speak like modern millennials. “You’re so judgemental,” is Peter’s refrain and Catherine uses the phrase “is this a coup of a f**king book-club?”

“That made me smile,” says Dr Paul Keenan of the Department of International History (LSE), who consulted on HBO’s Catherine the Great. “It’s a bit of an anachronism, but maybe not too far from the spirit of the event that Catherine was leading.”

Period dialogue is always “tricky to navigate,” he continues. “Even working with classic literature like Austen, Dickens and so on, the screenwriters will have to edit and adapt. Since this is a fictionalisation, and one intended to engage/entertain, I can certainly understand the decision to use modern phrases. It’s part of the chronological translation process.”

The plot

Catherine is actually called Sophia August Fredericka. She was born in Prussia in 1729 and changed her name to Catherine when she converted to the Russian Orthodox church in 1745.

In The Great she knows how to cure a hangover because her father was a bon viveur, but it was actually her mother, Johanna, who was the fun one. In Robert Massie’s book Catherine the Great: Portrait of a Woman, he describes Catherine’s father, Prince Augustus of Anhalt Zerbst, as “simple, honest, ponderous, reclusive and thrifty”. His wife, who was 15 when she married the 37 year old Prince was “complicated, vivacious, pleasure-loving and extravagant”.

The pleasure-loving bit makes sense — there’s a scene in the first episode of The Great where Catherine tells her maid how her mother has described sex to her. It’s all “strokes that make your breasts quiver with joy” and mutual “waves of pleasure”.

It’s also true that Peter was an unpopular leader. He was German, could hardly speak Russian (although in the show everyone speaks English) and alienated the Russian Orthodox church by trying to make it adopt Lutheran practices. He put alliance with Prussia ahead of what his country needed and was ready to wage war on Denmark to help Holstein, where he was from, take control of Schleswig.

The Great doesn’t go into these details but it does have representatives from the Church, military and the arts, all at the end of their tether with Peter III.

But never mind Schleswig Holstein, what we really want to know is whether Catherine killed her husband. Massie speaks of him belittling her after they met and she later wrote that he was “subtle, like a canon shot”. He was deposed in a coup in 1762 and Catherine joined 14,000 soldiers in the charge to arrest him, riding a white horse and carrying a sword. Peter later died in prison.

McNamara says no one knows what really happened here and he is speaking to a wider truth: how you feel when it turns out the man you married is a brute.

Sadly there’s no record of Marial (Phoebe Fox), the maid who plants the idea of a coup in Catherine’s mind, although Massie’s book refers to “favourite maids”. It’s also true that Catherine liked reading Rousseau. Her governess introduced her to French classical literature.

The mother of all problems

In The Great, Peter can’t bear to bury his dead mother so he keeps her corpse at court, fully dressed, so he can ask her for approval. She never gave it when she was alive and it was all he craved. He makes pre-Freudian jokes about mummy issues.

That may have a grain of truth but Anna Petrovna was not propped up to watch over his court. She died when he was a baby, in 1728. Keenan says Peter’s aunt, the Empress Elizabeth did lie in state for six weeks after her death.

The feasts

Hulu

Peter’s penchant for vodka is realistic. Massie writes about evenings with multiple toasts and tipsy outbursts, as well as Peter frequently waking up his wife when he stumbled to the royal chamber late at night.

It wasn’t just vodka, as it is in the show, though. He had varied tastes and was fond of Burgundy wine too. When Catherine is still trying to make it work with Peter she fixes him a Bloody Mary — unlikely, as that wasn’t invented until the 1920s at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, although perhaps Catherine had a prototype version.

A lot is made of how much Catherine likes strawberries, an expensive fruit. Again, hard to know but she did like the gardens of Capability Brown, who frequently planted the strawberries. She was also fond of black coffee (she needed it, getting up at 6am to work on matters of state) which we don’t see in The Great.

The bear

Hulu

What better way to show you love your new wife who you have never met before than by giving her a bear?

This is what Peter does in The Great, to the delight of his court. Keenan has “no idea” if this really happened. “Although it seems rather unlikely,” he says. “Empress Elizabeth had outlawed the keeping of bears in St Petersburg in the 1740s and I don’t see any reference to such a gift in Catherine’s memoirs.”

The sex

Hulu

The court is a small place and privacy is difficult — Catherine has a horribly intrusive examination when she arrives to check if she is a virgin. Keenan says: “I believe that the bedsheets were checked after the wedding night [to be sure that] consummation had taken place.”

Peter does not appear to be a virgin and we see him suggesting threesomes. Keenan says: “Such activities are certainly possible (it would be very tricky to find evidence of them in the available sources) but again it seems much more likely that they are a modern invention.” In The Great we see a primitive pregnancy test — the woman wees on wheat and if it blooms there is a baby. This did happen.

In real life Catherine had two miscarriages, both thought to be the children of Serge Saltikov, a Guards officer, although Peter was alive when they happened. She went on to have four children, including Paul Petrovich, who became emperor of Russia. She wrote about wanting male offspring, which Peter is keen on in the show, and was disappointed by the birth of her daughter Anna, who died in 1759 aged two.

One thing The Great gets right is the mood of rumour and plot in the court. Catherine’s enemies said she had sex with horses, which was nonsense but has stuck to her legend like glue, proving at least that fake news is nothing new.

The Great is on Channel 4 on Sunday nights at 9pm and episode one is available now on All 4