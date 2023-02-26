Boys basketball championships: Clovis West falls, but other Fresno-area teams win titles

Typically, the Clovis West boys basketball team is accustomed to taking of the ball.

But when it mattered the most, that didn’t happen in the Central Section Division I championship against St. Joseph.

St. Joseph scored 22 points off the Golden Eagles’ 14 turnovers en route to a 74-58 victory in a Central Section Division I game at Selland Arena on Saturday night.

“We just did not take care of the ball,” Clovis West coach Vance Walberg said. “That was really disappointing. Actually we (took care of the ball) most of the season, but our hustle usually makes up for it. The kids competed. Any mistake we make, they’re going to score. They just killed us on the boards.”

Clovis West’s Tytus Khajavi, left, grabs the rebound with St. Joseph’s Luis Marin to the right in the Central Section boys Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.

Clovis West’s Marshel Sanders, left, makes the layup guarded by St. Joseph’s Caedin Hamilton, right, in the Central Section boys Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno. St. Joseph won the championship beating Clovis West with a final score of 74-58.

Walberg is correct because St. Joseph outscored the Golden Eagles 50-30 in the paint.

That spells a disaster for any team.

Clovis West were outscored 15-1 to end the first half as St. Joseph built a 36-23 lead.

Marshel Sanders finished with a game-high 22 points. St. Joseph was led by Luis Marin, who had 18 points.

▪ Division III, Kingsburg 63, Sierra 43: Winning titles is becoming a tradition at Kingsburg.

The Vikings, behind Chris Browe’s 13 points, defeated Sierra.

Kingsburg’s previous section title was in 2020, its sixth overall.

The game featured seven lead changes, but the Vikings found a way to break the game open in the second half, building their lead to 22 points.

Kingsburg held the lead for 25 minutes. The Vikings’ bench outscored Sierra 23-2.

Conner McFall, Noah Brown and Jensen Hirschkorn each scored 12 points apiece for the Vikings.

▪ Division V, Madera South 71, McFarland 64: Madera South coach Corey Edmiston walked around the gym this week and noticed there wasn’t a banner hanging. He figured that has to change.

Daniel Valdez helped ensure it, scoring a game-high 27 points.

Valdez never figured he would put together such an impressive performance.

“I wouldn’t believe it, honestly,” he said. “I was going out there and doing whatever to get the ‘W.’ Twenty-seven points, that’s amazing. I surprised myself. It’s pretty special for a Valley game, to be honest.

The Stallions had 26 points off turnovers and outscored McFarland 24-4 on the fast break.

The Cougars led by 15 in the first half before Madera South rallied.

“We had a lot of nerves at the beginning,” Edmiston said. “That was kind of our game plan. We really wanted to keep the pressure on them and keep subbing, and we knew we were going to lose some battles, but we were hoping at the end of the game that we would wear them down and finally chip away at the rock and crack and finally break through.”

Madera South celebrates a Central Section Division V title at Selland Arena in Fresno, California on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Clovis West’s Tytus Khajavi, left, with St. Joseph’s Tounde Yessoufou in the center at the Central Section boys Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Clovis.

Clovis West’s Marshel Sanders, right, fouled by St. Joseph’s Luis Marin, right, in the Central Section boys Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Clovis. St. Joseph won the championship beating Clovis West with a final score of 74-58.