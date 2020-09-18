The Boys' Antony Starr on Homelander and Stormfront's Shocking [Spoiler] Scene: 'It's Just So Bonkers'

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 2, Episode 5. Proceed at your own risk!

Well, that’s one way to thank someone.

On this Friday’s The Boys, Homelander put away his pride and asked Stormfront forhelp with his declining popularity problem. She, in turn, enlisted her meme makers, who successfully boosted the supe’s score. So how did Homelander pay Stormfront back? By happily having very violent — think tables and walls being crushed — and float-y sex with her, to the sounds of Aerosmith’s “Dream On”!

Below, Antony Starr talks about the surprise hookup, Homelander’s feelings for Stormfront and whether his supe shares in her racist views. The actor also reveals why Queen Maeve poses the biggest threat to Homelander.

TVLINE | At the end of Episode 5, Homelander’s clash with Stormfront turns into a very different kind of clash.

That’s probably one of the more interesting romantic things I’ve ever done. Let me put it this way: Whenever I’ve done a love scene in the past, I’ve never had to talk to the stunts team and get body armor put on and elbow and knee pads. I can say that was a whopping great first.

TVLINE | And wire work, too, for the floating scene.

It’s insane. F–k, I don’t even know what to say about that scene. It’s just so bonkers. But the parameters of this show and the scope of what we can actually get away with and what we can do in this show is just… I don’t know where the parameters are, to be honest. I think if we do it in the right way, we can get away with anything, and that’s one of those things. Superheroes having sex in mid-air is pretty bananas.

TVLINE | How does Homelander’s relationship with Stormfront shift after Episode 5?

[It] goes back to that neediness of this character. She did a few things in Episode 5 that really rang home for him. It pushes all the right buttons. He’s a narcissistic sociopath, so she really says all the right things. And as they discuss, she’s a little more robust than her human counterparts. She doesn’t break. So that’s great for him, because he needs someone that can be a bit more of an equal than Stillwell. She’s more of a match. At that point, it all kind of looks rosy for those two.

TVLINE | But these two being on the same side cannot be a good thing, can it?

It depends what side you’re on. If you’re one of them, yeah, it’s a great thing. If you’re not one of them, then yes, it’s pretty much a worst-case scenario for everyone else, 100 percent.

TVLINE | Stormfront has been revealed to be a racist, but Homelander doesn’t seem to discriminate in his disdain for everybody. So does he share in her views?

No, Homelander is an equal-opportunity hater, man! He’s got enough hate to go all around the world to everyone. And that’s one the things that’s really interesting, and you see that coming up in a few moments, particularly when they’re interacting with [his] kid, when she says a couple of things that sound just a little bit like left-field and unnecessary. He’s completely self-serving. Not that she disgusts him, but he doesn’t really understand the necessity for that because he’s not invested in hate in that way. But definitely, he’s willing to overlook that because of the benefit that he gets out of the relationship. What’s good for him supersedes what’s bad for everyone else.

TVLINE | They both need something from each other. So how much of it is them manipulating each other for their own benefit, and how much of it is that they actually do connect on a real level?

I think it’s both. I think there is a real genuine respect and, dare I say it, love there at some level. But they’re both very complex and both pretty narcissistic characters. They’re too powerful for their own good, literally. They’ve been pretty warped by their super capabilities. I do think there’s a real affection there. I think it’s intertwined with needs and some pretty bizarre narcissistic psychology.

