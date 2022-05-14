Boyle County standout Tommy Ziesmer commits to University of Kentucky

Tommy Ziesmer, one of the top 2023 football recruits in the state, has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Ziesmer, a defensive end at Boyle County High School in Danville, announced his decision on Twitter on Saturday evening. He became the sixth player in the class to announce a commitment to UK and the fourth from the commonwealth to do so.

KENTUCKY!!! I’m HOME! UK FOOTBALL COMMITT pic.twitter.com/XqAtXS9Mzy — tommy ziesmer (@tommy_ziesmer) May 14, 2022

Cats Illustrated reported earlier Saturday that Ziesmer had scheduled official visits to UK (June 10-12) and West Virginia (June 24-26). Neal Brown, a former player at Boyle County and offensive coordinator for Kentucky, is the current head coach of the Mountaineers.

Rivals, the recruiting network of which CI is a part, rates Ziesmer as a three-star prospect and the No. 44 player nationally at strongside defensive end. Another recruiting service, 247Sports, also has Ziesmer as a three-star recruit and the 44th best player at “edge.”

Ziesmer has been part of consecutive state-title teams at Boyle County, one of Kentucky’s winningest prep programs. He also plays tight end for the Rebels, who will look to make their fourth straight championship apperance this fall. Last year he finished with 61 tackles, 10 sacks and two touchdowns (one receiving, one via fumble recovery).

Ziesmer joined defensive back Ty Bryant (Frederick Douglass), running back Kaden Moorman (Franklin County) and offensive tackle Malachi Wood (Madison Central) has in-state recruits from whom UK has gotten commitments. The Wildcats also have commitments from Ohio tight end Tanner Lemaster and Nashville wide receiver Shamar Porter, currently the highest-ranked recruit in the class.

‘You gotta have belief in your team.’ Early risks pay off for Boyle County in 4A title.

Story continues

2021 Class of the Commonwealth: Kentucky’s top high school football seniors

‘We know what we’re about.’ Boyle County proves pedigree in rout of Frederick Douglass.

Herald-Leader Watch List: 2021’s top Central Kentucky high school football players