Boygenius Will Give Us ‘The Rest’ With New EP

boygenius_EP - Credit: Matt Grub

Boygenius have announced a surprise EP, titled the rest, a follow-up to of their full-length debut the record, which released in March.

Produced by boygenius, Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore and Marshall Vore, the rest offers four new songs and will roll out Oct. 13 with Interscope. The first track, “Black Hole,” got its live debut during Monday’s sold-out show in Boston.

Along with a streaming and digital release, the new EP will be offered as a vinyl available in both black and a transparent yellow version, plus a CD.

The group, which is comprised of singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, recently rang in the fall season with “Cool About It,” the fifth track on the record, in September. Directed by Lauren Tsai, the clip features portrays the relationship between a dog and a toy.

When speaking to Rolling Stone for boygenius’ January cover story, Bridgers shared some insight into her “Cool About It” verse, such as the line “Once I took your medication to know what it’s like.”

“I really did,” she said. “I was seeing somebody who was on an antidepressant. It was a low point for me because there’s a part of myself that’s very impulsive, that scares me, where it feels like there’s no thoughts between having the idea to do it and action. It just feels like I have the idea and I do it. And that was one of those moments for me. It was cool to bring light to it in that song because I think it’s actually kind of funny. My verse just becomes immediately so dark, it slows down.”

The band began their tour on Monday and includes one more show at MGM Music Hall in Boston before a special stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 2. They will also open their Sept. 28 show in New Haven at Westville Music Bowl with a performance from Palehound. Samia will provide support for the Sept. 30 show in Philadelphia at TD Pavillion at the Mann.

