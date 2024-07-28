Boyfriend praises cyclist for rainy silver medal

Anna Henderson cycled through wet conditions to earn a silver medal during the Paris Olympic Games [PA Media]

The boyfriend of Olympic medal winner Anna Henderson has praised the cyclist for her performance in adverse weather conditions.

Olly Moors described watching Henderson, from Hertfordshire, win a cycling time trial silver on the rain-soaked streets of Paris as "pretty surreal".

He said: "I knew she was always capable of this; she was just needing to be given the right opportunity to go and perform."

The 25-year-old was making her Olympic debut and finished the race at Pont Alexandre III in 41 minutes 9.83 seconds.

The Olympian's partner added: "I'm shocked but at the same time not shocked - I always knew she had this in her."

Olly Moors said he has travelled with Henderson during her training [BBC]

Wet slippery roads meant many riders came off their bikes, including bronze medal winner Chloe Dygert.

This caused the Unites States World champion to lose her near 15-second advantage she had held over Henderson.

Mr Moors said he had helped the cyclist, who is from Hemel Hempstead and went to Aylesbury High School in Buckinghamshire, prepare for the challenge.

"The two of us did a good plan last night... to go through the worst situation in the rain but the power in the straight line is really where you can find most the time," he said.

"The plan was to go out and be safe and it did pay off in in the end.

"Everyone was in the same boat; there was not a good time to go and everyone went in the very bad conditions; it was a fair time trial."

Anna Henderson won silver in her Olympic debut [PA Media]

Mr Moors praised all the hard work done by Olympians in training, which he has seen first hand.

"Nobody sees the commitment these ladies put in. Anna's just been on a three-week altitude camp and I was up there with her, supporting her," he said.

"I put my life aside to support her because doing this on your own - travelling around - can be lonely and quite isolating.

"She doesn't put a foot wrong, crosses every "t" and dots every "i" in terms of training performance; this is just a showcase of her class and passion."

