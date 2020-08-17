Boyfriend’s memorable reaction to girlfriend’s fake diet is one for the ages

A woman’s TikTok on her “diet” has gone viral for the very reaction her boyfriend gave as she described what she’s been doing to lose weight.

On August 4, Angel Mapes, of St. Petersburg, Fla., shared a video in which she jokingly told her followers about her weight loss routine.

“It’s been about a month now,” Mapes says in the clip. “I have changed my eating habits. I have cut out carbs completely. Yes, that includes alcohol. I have not had alcohol in a month.”

At that point, Mapes’ boyfriend, who is unaware that he is being recorded, looks at the camera seemingly shocked and motions toward the glass of wine that is sitting in clear view.

“It’s tough, but I know it’s worth it,” Mapes continues. “It’s just not eating though. I’ve been waking up early … I don’t eat sugar at all, no candy, no popcorn, nothing at all.”

The Florida woman then proceeds to talk about her workout regimen.

“Walk as much as possible,” Mapes say, as her boyfriend sips his water. “I look at my phone everyday and I try to get between 8,000 and 10,000 steps a day.”

At that moment, Mapes’ boyfriend spits out his water and apologizes for doing so, knowing completely well that Mapes is lying. In a text overlay, Mapes writes, “I got a 1000 steps yesterday…. and he knows that.”

Towards the end of the clip, the woman’s boyfriend gets up to clean up his mess but not before he jokingly mocks Mapes.

Since the video was shared, it has received over 1.7 million likes and more than 21,500 comments.

“So cute how he tried not to interrupt even though he knew you were lying!” one person wrote.

“When he spit out his drink I lost it,” another wrote.

Mapes’ prank follows a trend in which TikTok users have filmed videos pretending to be influencers when, in fact, they’re actually recording the reactions of those watching them. An 18-year-old from South Africa similarly went viral for discussing her fake fitness regimen.

