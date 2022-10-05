Boyfriend jokes he should have kept tickets after girlfriend wins in Idaho lottery

After a long day working at UPS, Kacie Nilson was ready to play “some games at home,” Idaho lottery officials said.

Luckily, her boyfriend returned to Utah from his trip to Franklin with some lottery scratchers he bought at a Maverik, Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Oct. 5, Facebook post.

“He knows that she likes ‘the fun ones’ and gave her all of the Bonus Ball Bingos,” the post said.

To his surprise, officials said, Nilson won.

“After finding out that she was a big winner, her boyfriend joked that he should’ve kept the tickets and played them himself!” the post said.

Nonetheless, he drove Nilson “straight to Boise” to claim her $50,000 prize, lottery officials said.

Nilson said she plans to use her winnings for a new car, as “her current mode of transportation isn’t reliable,” the post said. She also plans to save any extra to use toward a down payment for a house.

Franklin is about 300 miles southeast of Boise.

