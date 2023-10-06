Boyer GM sponsoring PA Day Free Skate events over the winter

According to a Facebook post from Sept. 22, Boyer GM Bancroft is sponsoring a number of PA Day Free Skate events at the North Hastings Community Centre arena over the winter. Ryan Courtney, the general manager of Boyer GM Bancroft, and Kristena Schutt-Moore, social media marketing coordinator with Boyer GM Bancroft, comment on these PA Day Free Skate events.

Boyer GM Bancroft will be sponsoring several PA Day Free Skate events at the NHCC on the following days; Sept. 25, Oct. 27, Nov. 10, and Feb. 2, 2024. These free skating events, open to everyone in the community, will be 90 minutes long, and will be a great chance to get in some skating, spend time with friends and family and make some unforgettable memories.

Boyer GM has been sponsoring the free skate events for several years, as have other local businesses like Vance Motors, Bancroft IDA, Bancroft Foodland, the Town of Bancroft and others. But according to Schutt-Moore, this is the first year Boyer GM has sponsored all four PA days.

“We traditionally sponsor the regular free skates, but we liked the idea of giving families a fun event to participate in during days when their kids are not in school,” she says.

Courtney told The Bancroft Times that sponsoring public skating provides children the opportunity to exercise and have fun with their friends.

“[They can also] make the most of their PA days, just as many of us fondly remember doing in our youth,” he says.

Schutt-Moore says the first PA Day Free Skate on Sept. 25 went well for the first one.

“It was nice to see families out there with their young ones teaching them how to skate.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times