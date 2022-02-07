Boycott Jimmy Carr over ‘horrid’ joke about Roma people, says Sajid Javid

Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Health secretary joins condemnation of comedian’s comment about Holocaust deaths in Netflix show





People should consider boycotting the comedian Jimmy Carr because of his widely criticised comment about the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community in a Netflix special, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, has suggested.

Carr has been condemned by groups including the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, the Auschwitz Memorial and Hope Not Hate for comments in the His Dark Material section of his show.

Carr joked about the horror of “six million Jewish lives being lost” before suggesting the deaths of “the thousands of Gypsies” at the hands of the Nazis had been one of “the positives” of the Holocaust.

Asked about the comments, Javid told Times Radio they were “horrid”. He added: “I think we all have a right to react to that. And one of the best ways anyone can react to that is show these platforms, what they think about Jimmy Carr by not watching or listening to him, and that will send him a very strong message.”

The Netflix show was released on Christmas Day but received widespread attention on Friday after a clip was posted and shared online.

In the special, Carr sought to explain what he said was the context of the joke, saying it was “edgy as hell” and had an educational value.

“It’s a joke about the worst thing that’s ever happened in human history, and people say ‘never forget’, well this is how I remember,” he said.

“There is an educational quality. Like everyone in the room knows 6 million Jewish people lost their lives to the Nazis during the second world war. But a lot of people don’t know, because it’s not really taught in our schools, that the Nazis also killed, in their thousands, Gypsies, homosexuals, disabled people and Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

On Saturday, the culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, suggested new legislation could prevent the broadcast of such comments, telling BBC One Breakfast that they were “abhorrent and they just shouldn’t be on television”.

She said: “We are looking at legislation via the media bill, which would bring into scope those comments from other video-on-demand streaming outlets like Netflix.”