The Boyband Fringe Is Instagram’s Biggest Hair Trend – & There’s Hardly Any Commitment

When it comes to Pinterest-worthy hair trends, we’re already spoilt for choice. The side-swept fringe, shag cut and both the braided and blunt bob have given many of us in the market for a new look something to think about. But Instagram’s latest craze might just persuade you to switch up the style you have in mind.

Enter: the boyband fringe.

Floppy, feathery and a little bit lived in, the face-framing fringe is reminiscent of all your ’90s boyband crushes but with a feminine edge; think Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and you’re halfway there. Different from the chunky, heavily highlighted curtain fringe which reigned supreme, the boyband fringe is longer, wispier and much glossier – and social media’s cool girls are all rocking one.

“This style of fringe is current, low maintenance and transcends gender,” says Gem Jones, hair specialist and founder of Taylor Rose Hair Extensions. “It’s an extension of the favoured ‘daisy fringe’ popularised by the likes of Alexa Chung, for example. But it adds a subtle change and is super easy to flirt with.”

“This slight, softening fringe frames around the edge of the forehead, temples or cheekbones, so is very flattering,” adds Craig Taylor, creative director at Hari’s Salon. “It’s what I would describe as a noncommittal fringe, which is why I think it has become such a big trend on social media. It’s only a small amount of hair, which makes the style diverse and easily changeable.”

Pinterest serves up a wealth of feathery fringe inspiration and the look is also flooding Instagram. Fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer Sophia Pathak proves you don’t have to have short hair to make it work. Hers is cut a little heavier at the sides to frame her face and becomes much lighter as it reaches the centre. When your hair is wet, tip your fringe forward and use a hairdryer, such as ghd Helios Professional Hairdryer, £159, and a round barrel brush to curl the ends under for lasting shape and definition. Pinching the ends with a touch of Kevin Murphy Night.Rider Matte Texture Paste, £25, gives this fringe a lived-in finish and takes away any blockiness.

The wispy fringe works just as well with effortless up-dos, too, as Berlin-based content creator Kessy illustrates on Instagram. Her light fringe comes from the centre and has been carefully pulled to the side. It’s straight but has a natural bend at the ends to give it style and shape.

Unlike a full fringe or a side fringe, the feathery version is the perfect style to go for if you think you may end up growing it out after a while, says Gem. “It’ll seamlessly blend back into your length and can easily be cut back in if you change your mind.” Craig agrees: “You can sweep it to either side and it will also ‘sit in’ well with the rest of the hair, whether you wear your hair up or down.”

But it might not be for everyone. “This fringe is on the wispier side, so it’s a great look for most people,” says Gem. “However, if you have naturally very thick hair or a low hairline, this could mean more maintenance for you. This is because the hair could become heavy quite easily as it grows out.” If you have finer hair, Craig mentions you’ll require more hair cut in, so consider this the next time you book in for a salon appointment – and always take some pictures for inspiration. “This is a great way of communicating exactly what you want to your hairdresser.”

Essentially, it’s all about the products. To achieve that bitty, slightly separated finish, stock up on hair paste to give it a second-day quality. Hairstylists rate Shu Uemura Art of Hair Clay Definer, £25.90, for a slept-in effect. Also try Sachajuan Hair Paste, £22, for flexibility.

