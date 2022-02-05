Rayan: Moroccan boy trapped in well for four days has died

Moroccan emergency services personnel at the site where five-year-old Rayan fell into a well shaft
Moroccan emergency services personnel at the site where five-year-old Rayan fell into a well shaft

A five-year-old Moroccan boy who was trapped in a well for four days has died.

A royal statement announced his death shortly after he was removed from the well after a long rescue effort.

The bid to free him had gripped the country, with hundreds of people gathered at the well and thousands more following online.

The boy plunged 32m (104ft) through the well's narrow opening. The rescue had been hampered by fears of a landslide.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

