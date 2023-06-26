Boy taken to hospital after falling around 15ft from Johnstone's Hole rocks at Dunbar Harbour

An 11-year-old boy plunged around 15ft after falling off rocks near an East Lothian harbour.

The schoolboy slipped from a ledge near Johnstone's Hole, at the back of Dunbar Harbour wall, on Sunday evening.

The incident sparked a multi-agency rescue mission with RNLI teams, paramedics, police officers and firefighters at the scene.

The boy, who is believed to have fallen between 10-15ft, was put in a neck brace and stretchered onto a lifeboat. He was then transferred to an ambulance and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Dunbar RNLI was paged by HM Coastguard at around 5.35pm following a request by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Two crew members went ashore to assist medics and provided a neck brace to help stabilise the boy.

Lifeboat helm Alan Blair said: "Owing to the tricky location of the casualty and the fact that we were dealing with an incoming tide, on the advice of the paramedics on scene, it was decided the safest option was to move the casualty by lifeboat to where he could be better assessed by medics."

The lifeboat crew and Dunbar Coastguard members used a stretcher to move the boy to the waiting lifeboat. He was then transported to the harbour and handed into the care of the ambulance crew at 6.15pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 5.25pm on 25 June to attend an incident in Dunbar.

"One ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Children and Young People."