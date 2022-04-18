Boy standing near Fort Worth driveway shot by assailant firing from vehicle, police say

A boy standing within a group of people near the driveway of an apartment building in west Fort Worth was shot on Sunday evening by an assailant firing from a vehicle, police said.

The boy, whose age police did not release, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center. He was in critical condition, a MedStar spokesperson said.

The victim was fired upon about 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth police said.

No assailants were in custody on Sunday night, police said.