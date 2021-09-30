13-year-old boy shot at Memphis school, student in custody: Police

A 13-year-old boy was shot at his Memphis school Thursday morning and is in the hospital in critical but stable condition, local police said.

Memphis police initially were searching for a male juvenile suspect and later said the boy turned himself in.

No other injuries were reported.

PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. (Adrian Sainz/AP)

Shelby County Schools said the shooting was at Cummings K-8, a kindergarten through eighth grade school.

Officers were clearing the building, police said. The school is on lockdown and parents have been notified, the district said.

SCS update on shooting incident at Cummings K-8. pic.twitter.com/kpX3ctsMYk — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) September 30, 2021

This is a developing story.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

