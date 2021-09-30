13-year-old boy shot at Memphis school, student in custody: Police

EMILY SHAPIRO
·1 min read
A 13-year-old boy was shot at his Memphis school Thursday morning and is in the hospital in critical but stable condition, local police said.

Memphis police initially were searching for a male juvenile suspect and later said the boy turned himself in.

No other injuries were reported.

PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. (Adrian Sainz/AP)
Shelby County Schools said the shooting was at Cummings K-8, a kindergarten through eighth grade school.

Officers were clearing the building, police said. The school is on lockdown and parents have been notified, the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

