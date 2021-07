Visual of the wall that collapsed. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after a wall of a house collapsed in the Dahisar area of Mumbai on Saturday.

According to locals, the child is Roshan Vishwanath Bhoir, 12.

The boy was rescued by the locals and was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. (ANI)