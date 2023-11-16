Boy with rare cancer chosen for Kettering Christmas lights switch-on

Sebastian Nunney, aged six, will switch on Kettering's Christmas lights

A six-year-old boy with a rare cancer has been chosen as a "hero" to switch on a town's Christmas lights.

Sebastian Nunney has had neuroblastoma for more than three years and his family is fundraising for special treatment abroad.

He will be joined on the night by Kelly Mercer, who runs a community centre, a food bank and a low-cost costume hire service.

Thirty five people were nominated for the honour of unveiling the display.

Kettering Town Council said hundreds of nominations were sent in after the authority asked for suggestions of a suitable "hero" to turn the lights on.

The mayor, Emily Fedorowycz, had the task of choosing a winner.

She said: "I knew it was going to be difficult but I didn't think it would be quite this hard a decision.

"We had an incredible amount of truly amazing people put forward. There is a wonderful amount of good work being done in our community."

In the end, Ms Fedorowycz was unable to choose one name so, while Sebastian has been named as the "hero", Kelly Mercer will be alongside him at the all-important switch.

The mayor described Sebastian as "an inspirational boy who has touched the lives of so many people in Kettering", while Kelly was "tireless in her dedication and support of the community".

Sebastian's family are raising money to send him abroad for treatment

Sebastian's family have raised more than £80,000 of their target of £250,000 to fund treatment either in Europe or the US and support his current care.

They are also hopeful he will be well enough to go on a clinical trial in the UK in January.

The switch-on takes place in the Market Place on 23 November at 16:00 BST.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830