Boy oh boy! Austin Dillon, wife Whitney reveal baby gender
NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon and wife Whitney revealed the gender of their first child in spectacular fashion.
The couple found out they are having a baby boy as blue confetti and smoke filled the air during their gender reveal party on Saturday. Dillon announced the news via Instagram.
A post shared by austindillon3 (@austindillon3) on Feb 1, 2020 at 11:29am PST
Married in December 2017, the two found a creative way to spread the news they were expecting in December with a photoshoot at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of Dillon’s first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600.
Scroll to continue with content