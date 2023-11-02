Boy misses school term due to Northamptonshire SEND transport

Lucas started year seven in September but has not been able to attend school due to the taxi contract being cancelled

The mother of a 12-year-old boy says he has missed 40 days of school because a council cancelled his transport.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) had arranged for a taxi to take to 12-year-old Lucas to school due to his special educational needs (SEND).

But his mother Michelle was told to reapply after the taxi failed to turn up for the September term start.

NNC said everyone is required to "reapply for transport on transfer between primary and secondary school."

Lucas, who was diagnosed with ADHD and possibly high functioning autism, was given a specified school that was miles from home.

The school has not changed despite his move from Year 6 to Year 7.

The council added that they could not comment on individual cases but applications needed to be made even "if they are continuing to attend the same school site."

Michelle said she has had to set up transport for him which she described as "an absolute nightmare."

"His first year at his new school he didn't make it there for the first half term and it was while they were sorting the taxis out," she said.

"We were warned that could happen."

Michelle who does not drive has had to rely on the taxi service to take her son Lucas to school

"I emailed the transport team saying what's going on and they said the taxi contract has been cancelled," she said.

"Cancelling taxis when they're not moving school makes absolutely no sense."

She said the process to seek approval takes six weeks and she was told it could be "up to 30 working days before he gets a taxi".

"I am furious, if I had anyway to get him to school I would have done, I don't drive," Michelle added.

Michelle said Lucas has been missing out on the social interaction he needs

Conservative NNC councillor Matt Binley said: "This is common across all local authorities and is made clear on the council's Home to School Transport web pages.

"Unfortunately, applications received after the beginning of term may be delayed as routes will need to be adapted to accommodate additional pupils.

Story continues

"School transport provision would begin when schools return in September."

Lucas, who does online learning from home, said he was missing his friends and school and said: "I can make great things if I was at school."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830