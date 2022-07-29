Boy Meets World 's Danielle Fishel Recalls Nearly Being Fired at 12 Age During First Day on Set

Dory Jackson
·3 min read
DANIELLE FISHEL Boy Meets World
DANIELLE FISHEL Boy Meets World

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Danielle Fishel's journey on Boy Meets World didn't get off to a great start.

The actress, 41, has been reflecting on her time on the series on the new Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World. Speaking with co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle on a recent episode featuring series director David Trainer, Fishel — who played Topanga Lawrence — recalled her rough first day on set.

Fishel initially had a smaller role in the series but wound up replacing the original actress chosen to play Topanga. But the then-12-year-old had a habit of speaking quickly. This ultimately proved to be a problem for series creator Michael Jacobs, and Fishel claims he threatened to fire her from the ABC series.

"Michael starts off the notes by saying, 'Danielle, I'm going to give you your notes all at one time, at the end and I'm going to give everyone else their notes now, because if I made everyone sit here through all of the notes I had for you, we would all be here for hours and no one would ever get to go home. So you're just going to wait for the end,'" she recalled Jacobs saying. "From that moment on, my eyes welled up because, you know, I'm now in front of everybody — all the producers, all the writers, all the cast and all eyes are on me for a second. And then he just quickly moved on."

Jacobs then proceeded to deliver his notes to everyone else before calling down Fishel's mother from the studio audience to join her at a table on set. "He went through every single one of my lines and what he wanted and what I wasn't doing right and how slow I needed to talk," she said.

BOY MEETS WORLD - &quot;A Brave New World&quot; (Series Finale) - Airdate: May 5, 2000.
BOY MEETS WORLD - "A Brave New World" (Series Finale) - Airdate: May 5, 2000.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

RELATED: Will Friedle Reveals He Almost Didn't Land Role of Eric on Boy Meets World After Missing Audition

Friedle, 45, pointed out how the moment seemingly "still affects" her today, leading Fishel to disclose how she's "sweating profusely" while retelling the story.

"What I know specifically was said is, 'All I know is, if you don't come back tomorrow doing this entirely differently, you are also not going to be here,' referencing the girl I had replaced," she added.

Since Fishel was very focused on making Jacobs happy, she and her mother stayed up until the wee hours of the morning "going over every single line."

Fishel's hard work paid off. After participating in rehearsal the next day, she recalled Jacobs standing up to say, "Let's give Danielle a round of applause, you did exactly what I asked of you. Thank you, thank you. Congratulations, it was wonderful."

Fishel starred in all seven seasons of Boy Meets World from 1993 and 2000. Years later, she reprised the role in its spin-off series, Girl Meets World.

RELATED: Danielle Fishel Says She and Ben Savage Went on One Date to See If There Were 'Feelings There'

Actress Danielle Fishel visits Hallmark Channel's &quot;Home &amp;amp; Family&quot; at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 28, 2020 in Universal City, California.
Actress Danielle Fishel visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 28, 2020 in Universal City, California.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Earlier this year, Fishel opened up about how she once resented the series but eventually learned to be grateful to be involved at all.

"The last several years, I feel like were tainted by my own feeling of wanting it to be over. And now, I would do anything to go back and have those moments back," she told Romper in April. "Any time in my life, both personally and professionally where I have felt like I'm starting to take something for granted, I remind myself, 'You did this with the end of Boy Meets World. Don't do it now, because one day you're going to look back and you're going to wish you had those moments back.' I think it's such an important lesson for teenagers and for me, even now as an adult."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Pod Meets World arrive weekly everywhere podcasts are streamed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Panic and fear as wildfire spreads to hotel in Turkey

    STORY: The regional forestry authority of Mugla province said the fires, fanned by strong winds and temperatures close to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40C), were threatening a hotel and settlement areas in the small seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris.The Turkish coast guard secured the bay and suspended water traffic in the area where fire-fighting planes and helicopters were collecting water to help extinguish the fire, it added.Human-induced climate change is making heat waves more likely and more severe, scientists say.Last summer's wildfires, most of which also occurred near Marmaris, were the most intense on record in Turkey, a European Union atmosphere monitor said at the time, adding that the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hot spot.

  • Kenan Thompson: Ending 'SNL' After 50th Season 'Might Not Be A Bad Idea'

    The longest-running cast member said Lorne Michaels' rumored departure could affect the quality of the show.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning trophy case, earning Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 400-metre individual medley. The 15-year-old from Toronto won the race in a Commonwealth Games record time of four minutes 29.01 seconds. Australia's Kiah Melverton was second in 4:36.78 and Katie Shanahan of Scotland was third in 4:39.37. Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., was fifth and Tessa Cieplucha of Oakville, Ont., was

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Ronaldo arrives at Man United's training base, set for talks

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground with his agent on Tuesday with the Portugal great's future at the English club up in the air. Ronaldo has yet to start preseason training with United — he missed the team's tour of Thailand and Australia — and is set to hold talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, was pictured in the car driven by Ronaldo entering United's Carrington training base. British broadcaste

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr