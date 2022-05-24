Boy hit by pickup truck in Dundas escapes with ‘very minor injuries,’ police say

The five-year-old boy who was hit by a pickup truck in Dundas Friday afternoon escaped from his ordeal relatively unscathed.

“The boy came out pretty much unharmed, which is great,” Staff Sgt. John Pauls said Saturday, adding that the victim suffered “very minor injuries.”

“Thankfully, he’s going to be okay,” Pauls said.

The boy was on his bicycle on Cross Street between King Street and Park Street West around 3:20 p.m. when he was hit by a truck making a turn, Pauls said.

The driver stayed on the scene and officers were able to interview several witnesses, Pauls said.

The Hamilton Police traffic unit issued the driver a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.

Editor's note: Story originally published May 21, 2022

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator