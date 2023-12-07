The Boy and the Heron sets a Studio Ghibli first with IMAX release

Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron is set to mark a new first Studio Ghibli.

The long-awaited new movie from legendary animated director Hayao Miyazaki is already set to hit UK screens later this month.

It has now been confirmed that it will be screened in IMAX too, as such becoming the Japanese animation house's first-ever film to be released in the huge format.

Ahead of the movie's general release on December 26, special IMAX previews will go ahead on December 20, before being released in IMAX properly on January 5, 2024.

The Boy and the Heron has debuted to huge acclaim, initially earning a 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (it has since shifted only slightly down to 97%).

The story is loosely based on Yoshino Genzaburō's 1937 novel How Do You Live?, and focuses on "a young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead".

"There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning," the synopsis adds. "A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

The film was released in Japan in July with little promotion, including no trailer or stills, though managed to become a huge box office success.

Fans can thankfully expect more from Miyazaki in future as well, as producer Toshio Suzuki recently revealed that the sometimes-retired director is already working on another movie.

"He's constantly thinking about his next project. I can't stop him, in fact, I've given up," he told Libération.

"We were talking again just now, and he said something incredible to me. He said: 'By the way, what was my last film about? I can't remember.'

"And then he started talking about a new project, so I'm not stopping him. As long as he's working, I won't be able to retire. He's 82, and I think he'll go on until he's 90. And I'm going with him."

The Boy and the Heron will be released in US cinemas on December 8, following special previews from November 22. It will arrive in UK cinemas on December 26, with IMAX screenings on December 20 and a general IMAX release from January 5, 2024.





