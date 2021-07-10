It's a Boy For Harbhajan Singh & Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing the news on Twitter the cricketer wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Harbhajan and Geeta got married in 2015 and had their first child, Hinaya in 2016.

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh and their daughter.

Geeta shared the happy news on Instagram with a short video.

Earlier this year the couple announced their second pregnancy with a picture featuring daughter Hinaya holding a T-shirt which read , "Soon to be big sister."

