Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

  • Micca Madalena, center, reads to his father, Darryl Madalena, left, and grandfather Myron Ami in his native language of Towa after getting home from school at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    1/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    Micca Madalena, center, reads to his father, Darryl Madalena, left, and grandfather Myron Ami in his native language of Towa after getting home from school at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Myron Ami shows a video of his daughter singing to his grandson, Micca, while visiting the home where the boy lives with his father at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    2/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    Myron Ami shows a video of his daughter singing to his grandson, Micca, while visiting the home where the boy lives with his father at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Myron Ami shows a video of his daughter singing to his grandson, Micca, right, when he was a baby while visiting the home where Micca lives with his father, Darryl Madalena, center, at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    3/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    Myron Ami shows a video of his daughter singing to his grandson, Micca, right, when he was a baby while visiting the home where Micca lives with his father, Darryl Madalena, center, at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Micca Madalena rides his bicycle in his front yard as his father, Darryl Madalena, watches from the doorway of their home at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    4/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    Micca Madalena rides his bicycle in his front yard as his father, Darryl Madalena, watches from the doorway of their home at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Darryl Madalena, right, talks about his partner, Mylia Ami, while holding his son's hand in their home at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. The boy's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Madalena advocates for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    5/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    Darryl Madalena, right, talks about his partner, Mylia Ami, while holding his son's hand in their home at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. The boy's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Madalena advocates for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this photo provided by Joan Azure shows Greyson Parisien, left, is comforted by his mother Reeanne Parisien and sister, Parker, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in April 2019. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Joan Azure via AP)
    6/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    In this photo provided by Joan Azure shows Greyson Parisien, left, is comforted by his mother Reeanne Parisien and sister, Parker, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in April 2019. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Joan Azure via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Micca Madalena laughs with his father, Darryl Madalena, after getting home from school at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    7/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    Micca Madalena laughs with his father, Darryl Madalena, after getting home from school at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this image provided by LifeSource, a sample of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians' new identification card, which now has a spot to join the organ donation, is displayed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Belcourt, N.D. Tribal member Greyson Parisien's journey to correct a heart defect inspired the change. (Mike Hutto/LifeSource via AP)
    8/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    In this image provided by LifeSource, a sample of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians' new identification card, which now has a spot to join the organ donation, is displayed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Belcourt, N.D. Tribal member Greyson Parisien's journey to correct a heart defect inspired the change. (Mike Hutto/LifeSource via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this photo provided by Joan Azure, Azure's grandson Greyson Parisien, center, is held by mother, Reeanne, while posing for a photo with dad, Ridge Parisien, and sister, Parker, after Greyson returned home to Belcourt, N.D, in July 2019, after a heart transplant. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Joan Azure via AP)
    9/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    In this photo provided by Joan Azure, Azure's grandson Greyson Parisien, center, is held by mother, Reeanne, while posing for a photo with dad, Ridge Parisien, and sister, Parker, after Greyson returned home to Belcourt, N.D, in July 2019, after a heart transplant. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Joan Azure via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This photo provided by Reeanne Parisien shows her son, Greyson, smiling while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in March 2019. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Reeanne Parisien via AP)
    10/10

    Organ Donations Native Americans

    This photo provided by Reeanne Parisien shows her son, Greyson, smiling while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in March 2019. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Reeanne Parisien via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Micca Madalena, center, reads to his father, Darryl Madalena, left, and grandfather Myron Ami in his native language of Towa after getting home from school at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Myron Ami shows a video of his daughter singing to his grandson, Micca, while visiting the home where the boy lives with his father at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Myron Ami shows a video of his daughter singing to his grandson, Micca, right, when he was a baby while visiting the home where Micca lives with his father, Darryl Madalena, center, at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Micca Madalena rides his bicycle in his front yard as his father, Darryl Madalena, watches from the doorway of their home at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Darryl Madalena, right, talks about his partner, Mylia Ami, while holding his son's hand in their home at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. The boy's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Madalena advocates for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
In this photo provided by Joan Azure shows Greyson Parisien, left, is comforted by his mother Reeanne Parisien and sister, Parker, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in April 2019. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Joan Azure via AP)
Micca Madalena laughs with his father, Darryl Madalena, after getting home from school at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 7, 2022. Micca's mother died after getting a growth removed from her liver. Getting on a transplant list was never discussed, and now Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
In this image provided by LifeSource, a sample of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians' new identification card, which now has a spot to join the organ donation, is displayed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Belcourt, N.D. Tribal member Greyson Parisien's journey to correct a heart defect inspired the change. (Mike Hutto/LifeSource via AP)
In this photo provided by Joan Azure, Azure's grandson Greyson Parisien, center, is held by mother, Reeanne, while posing for a photo with dad, Ridge Parisien, and sister, Parker, after Greyson returned home to Belcourt, N.D, in July 2019, after a heart transplant. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Joan Azure via AP)
This photo provided by Reeanne Parisien shows her son, Greyson, smiling while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in March 2019. Greyson's journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donation. (Reeanne Parisien via AP)
FELICIA FONSECA
·6 min read

Greyson Parisien’s time on Earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.

His journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to add an organ donation box to tribal IDs, which it unveiled during a November ceremony.

The rate of organ donations among Native Americans is much lower than other ethnic groups. For some tribes, cultural beliefs are a factor. In rural communities, time, distance and spotty internet access can hinder the process.

“You don’t think about donation and how many people are not donors,” said Greyson’s grandmother, Joan Azure. “I was thinking, ‘there has to be more donors.’ When you’re going through this personally, you don’t want someone to die but you also want your child to live.”

Less than 1% of the 100,000 people nationwide waiting for organ transplants are Native Americans, who make up nearly 3% of the U.S. population.

The figures are higher in some states, including New Mexico where 1 in 5 people on the waiting list is Native American. In South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota, nearly 5% of patients awaiting an organ donation are Native American.

Greyson had surgery at 5 months to correct a heart defect, then he needed an external device to pump blood through his small body. A heart transplant allowed him to leave the hospital after a year and return to the Turtle Mountain reservation, headquartered in Belcourt, North Dakota.

Suddenly, pneumonia ended his life in September 2019. He was 21 months old.

Greyson’s story and spirit live on in parades, powwows and conversations in the community. Azure promotes organ donation during congenital heart week and with trivia games.

Tribal members knew him well through updates posted on social media.

In one, Greyson’s mother, Reeanne Parisien, asked the community to choose Greyson's eyeglasses. The overwhelming vote was the dark-rimmed, boxy ones that he wore with bow ties and khakis, his hair combed in a mohawk. When he died, the community sought understanding and assurance that it wasn’t because of his new heart.

His tribe passed a resolution earlier this year in honor of Greyson. During a November event at the tribal college, it encouraged people to check the new organ donor box on tribal IDs and waived the $10 fee.

“Today is a monumental day that people will remember, especially Native nations, for decades to come,” tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said, standing next to Grayson’s photo that was taken after he got a new heart — smiling with arms stretched to the sky.

The tribe believes it could be the first of the 574 federally recognized Native American nations to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donors.

Susan Mau Larson, the chief strategy officer for LifeSource, part of a network of nearly 60 organ procurement organizations, said she hopes other tribes follow suit.

Conversations about becoming organ donors or receiving organs from another person can be tough, especially when personal or traditional beliefs don’t align with western medicine.

Those conversations sometimes happen in hospital rooms as someone nears the end of their life. And there are guidelines: Identify the decision maker in a family. Tell a story, don’t explain the process. Give the family time to discuss. Be comfortable with silence. And comfort families, regardless of the decision.

In the Southwest, Darryl Madalena encourages tribal members to think about becoming organ donors by making a connection between kidney disease — which afflicts Native Americans at higher rates than the U.S. population — and organ donation and receipt.

He talks about tribes’ increasing reliance on western medicine and asks, hypothetically, if members would be prevented from journeying on if they had a pacemaker or an artificial hip. If not, why not donate or receive an organ?

“So much of westernized medicine is in the fabric of our communities, our lives, our culture,” he said. “If you pull one string, that may be very detrimental to the health of Natives.”

Madalena’s work with New Mexico Donor Services is partly driven by the memory of his partner, Mylia Phouamkha, a Hopi woman who died within a week of being hospitalized with liver problems in 2019, without enough time to seriously consider a transplant.

She and Madalena had a son together, Micca, who was two years old at the time.

“If your heart tells you and you have it within yourself to have a transplant if you need it ...I would say yes, do it,” said her father, Myron Ami, as Micca sat on his lap.

Madalena has faced criticism for mentioning death, which can be a taboo topic. His community of Jemez Pueblo in New Mexico believes that people enter this world physically and spiritually whole, and that they should leave the same way.

“That’s what we’re taught, that’s what the beliefs still are,” he said.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians doesn’t hold the same beliefs, Joan Azure said. About 40% of people in Rollette County where the tribe is based have signed up to become organ donors, compared to 65% overall in North Dakota.

Education, means or opportunity are big factors, said Mau Larson. Simply getting a driver’s license means traveling 80 miles (130 kilometers) from the Turtle Mountain reservation. But tribal IDs are renewed every two years, giving tribal members a more frequent opportunity to choose organ donation.

Studies show that organ recipients are best matched with donors of similar genetic makeup, Mau Larson said. Kidneys are especially needed in Native American communities, where one-quarter of the population is diabetic, she said.

Greyson and his family spent much of his life in Rochester, Minnesota, for his medical care, hundreds of miles from the rolling hills and lakes of the Turtle Mountain reservation. His heart came from a girl named Coralynn, whose picture on a puzzle piece was interlocked with Greyson’s on a parade float banner reading “Not all Heroes Wear Capes!”

After Greyson died, his family asked a Turtle Mountain elder to to bestow a traditional name upon him, through their creator. The elder was in a sweat lodge praying when it came to him: “Waasizo Gichi Anong Ningaabii' Anong,” or “Shining Big Star in the West," said Joan Azure.

“Even in his worst moments, his smile shined brightly, his presence brought happiness and light to everyone he came into contact with," she said. “And he provided guidance to many with that bright shining light through his bravery and strength.”

___

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona. Fonseca covers Indigenous communities on the AP's Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow her on Twitter: @FonsecaAP.

___

Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Dave Kolpack in Belcourt, North Dakota, contributed to this story.

Latest Stories

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourt

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay Lightning rout Montreal Canadiens 5-1

    MONTREAL — Brandon Hagel had a three-point performance as the Tampa Bay Lightning began a four-game road trip with a decisive a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Hagel hit a milestone with his first goal when he reached the 100-point mark in the National Hockey League. It was a feat the fifth-year pro didn’t realize was at arm’s reach. “I'm not even sure, maybe, I guess it was 100?” Hagel asked. “It's crazy from how it started and the ups and downs I’ve been through and finally to

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Arendz's gold tops three-medal day for Canada at Para-Nordic World Cup in Finland

    VUOKATTI, Finland — Canada's Mark Arendz recovered from a difficult start on the shooting range to win his second straight biathlon gold medal on Friday at the Para-Nordic World Cup Arendz's gold in the men's 10-kilometre standing event was one of three Canadian medals in different biathlon disciplines. Britany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., earned silver in the women's 10-kilometre standing event and Christina Picton of Fonthill, Ont., took second in the women's sit-ski competition. Missing thr

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Nick Nurse on loss to Nets, Malachi Flynn's performance

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what worked against the Nets, Malachi Flynn's impactful minutes and the benefits of having Christian Koloko on the floor.