Boy George Readies Broadway Return with First Look at His Role in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Exclusive)

"Bit more rouge, yes?" the former Culture Club frontman says in a new preview for his turn in Broadway's Tony-winning best musical

Boy George will make his return to Broadway next month in Moulin Rouge! The Musical — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at him in action!

The Grammy winner, 62, is stepping into the shoes of club owner and emcee Harold Zidler for a limited engagement in the Tony Award-winning best musical from Tuesday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, May 12. But before he takes the stage at New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre, he's prepping for his debut in a new video teaser, dropping Tuesday.

In the clip, George — who was born George Alan O'Dowd — gets into costume and does his makeup while sitting in front of a dressing-room mirror. Notes of the Culture Club frontman's hit song "Karma Chameleon" can even be heard, the tune mixed with the snaps from Moulin Rouge's signature song, "Lady Marmalade."

"Bit more rouge, yes?" a silver-haired George says with a wink, slyly turning to the camera.

Moulin Rouge on Broadway Boy George in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

This will be the first time George has been back on the boards in over 20 years.

He made his debut in Taboo, receiving a Tony nomination for penning the musical's original score. George helped create the 2003 show, which interwove biographical elements from George's life and the life of Australian performance artist Leigh Bowery (the role George, in a twist, played on stage).

His part in Moulin Rouge! has been played by a string of stars, starting with Broadway legend Danny Burstein, who won his first Tony after six previous acting nominations. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt breakout Tituss Burgess made his return to the Great White Way with the part last yar.

Other names who have graced the stage at Moulin Rouge! recently have been JoJo and Casey Cott, as the leads of Satine and Christian, respectively.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 movie of the same name, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows an American man in Paris at the turn of the 20th century, Christian, who falls in love with a performer at the titular cabaret club named Satine. The original movie starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles.

The musical has been playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre since 2019; it reopened in the same location in 2021 after a prolonged shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

George originally rose to fame as the lead singer of Culture Club in the 1980s, and eventually branched out as a solo artist. Back in 2021, the star announced he was working on a biopic based on his own life titled Karma Chameleon; the movie still appears to be in development.



For tickets to Moulin Rouge!, visit the show's official website.

