Boy George: Who is the musician joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?

Boy George will be one of this year’s competitors on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The singer will be entering the jungle on Sunday 6 November alongside other contestants like Seann Walsh, Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood.

You can find the full list of contestants for this year’s show here.

Well-known as a prolific 1980s pop star, George is one of the highest-profile celebrities in this year’s competition.

The 61-year-old – whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd – was the lead singer of pop band the Culture Club.

The 1980s band are best known for popular hits such as “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”.

George is part of the New Romantic movement, which had its moment in the late seventies and early 80s.

Aside from being an influential pop figure, George has an Ivor Novello Award and is also a DJ, fashion designer, producer and photographer – and now he’s a jungle inhabitant.

Despite once making comments that his 1983 hit single “Karma Chameleon” would mean that he’d never have to appear on the show, the musician was announced as a contestant.

George attributed the decision to being “bored of being iconic in the corner”.

“I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this,” he said.

“But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture,” he added.

Since the announcement, George posted a funny video on his Instagram showing his personalised jungle hat.

“A pair of scissors and some sass is all you need,” he captioned the video.