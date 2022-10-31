Boy George on his I’m A Celebrity stint: I’m bored of being iconic in the corner

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
·3 min read

Boy George said he signed up to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! because he was “bored of being iconic in the corner”.

The former Culture Club frontman, 61, is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are returning to host proceedings, with a trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter into the jungle.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Boy George is known for his flamboyant style (PA)

Viewers can vote now via the show’s app for who they want to become Jungle VIPs (Very Isolated People), who will spend their first night stranded on an island and face the first trial of the series.

Ahead of the launch, Boy George said: “I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life.

“I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture.

“I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it.

“And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing.”

The singer, known for his flamboyant style, said the show was “three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing” before adding: “I have just done seven weeks on tour.”

Boy George said he intended to win the show and wanted to be like 2018 winner, former football manager and player Harry Redknapp.

He said: “King of the jungle, how fabulous would that be? I want to be the Harry Redknapp of my generation!”

The vegetarian star said the jungle diet of rice and beans and lack of sleep would not be difficult for him.

“I am a bit like Margaret Thatcher – I don’t sleep a lot,” he said.

“I find sleep a bit of a hindrance because I can’t get things done when I am asleep. I do like to chant and I will find a corner to do it in camp.

“I do fast a lot at home and weirdly I am nicer when I don’t eat! I am quite a good cook but I will never inflict what I make on other people. I can make some really disgusting things. Some people open my fridge and scream!”

However, he admitted he will miss his phone, espresso coffee, goat’s cheese and feta cheese while in the jungle.

Boy George will be joined by Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women star Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, former footballer Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

In September, it was confirmed there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly said famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.

