Boy finds missing Lego piece in his nose — two years after it got stuck

A New Zealand boy found a missing Lego piece in his nose — two years after it was stuck there, local media reported.

How? After a big sniff of cupcakes.

According to the New Zealand Herlad, Mudassir Anwar's 7-year-old son, Sameer, lost a piece of Lego in 2018, telling his parents that he had put it up his nose.

But when the family went to their doctor, nothing was found. The doctor advised them that the piece may not have entered Sameer's nose – or had already moved into his digestive tract and would pass naturally.

Sameer didn't show signs of further uncomfort, so the parents forgot about the missing piece. "Since then he’s never complained or anything," Anwar told the Guardian, adding that his son was "quite playful and a mischievous character."

But last weekend, as Sameer took a big sniff of a cupcake he had been served, he felt pain in his nose and told his parents he thought he inhaled cake crumbs.

"So his mother then helped him blow his nose, and then this thing came out that was missing for the last two years," Anwar told the NZ Herald.

"It was shock, y'know? And it had a bit of fungus on it."

The family was stunned to see the missing piece again – which, by the look of it, Anwar believes to be a tiny Lego character's arm.

"His eyes were wide open and he was like, "Mum, I found the Lego!" Amar told the NZ Herald.

"You were telling me it wasn't there, but it was there!"

According to Seven Sharp, Sameer is in good health.

"It's good that ... it didn't make any complications in his nose," Amar said.

