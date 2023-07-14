Boy, eight, punched by a woman on busy commuter train in south London

Police have released CCTV images after a boy aged around eight was punched by a woman on board a packed commuter train in south London.

Detectives said the child was hit three times to the shoulder by one of two females travelling with him.

British Transport Police - who have launched an investigation - added the assault happened on the service between Carshalton and Victoria as it reached Mitcham Eastfields at 6.45pm on April 28.

A spokesman said: “A young boy, thought to be around eight-years-old, was punched three times to the shoulder by one of two women travelling with him.

“Officers believe the women in the images may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300048751.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.