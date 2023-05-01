Boy in critical condition after he allegedly tried to climb atop subway train, police say

A view of Warden station after the incident. (Spencer Gallichan-Lowe/CBC - image credit)

A boy has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he reportedly tried to climb on top of a subway train at a TTC station in Toronto's east end, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to Warden subway station at about 6:15 p.m. for a report of "unknown trouble."

Const. Shannon Eames, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said the train was in motion when the boy reportedly tried to climb on top of the train and he struck his head.

Eames said the boy was found without vital signs. She said he was taken to hospital via an emergency run. There's been no word on his current condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

The TTC said there is no subway service between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations. Shuttle buses are operating.