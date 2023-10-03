A boy biking to a Miami-Dade school has died after being struck by a van, police say

A child is dead after a Tuesday morning crash involving a van’s driver and a boy bicycling to school, Miami Gardens police say.

Police haven’t released the boy’s name or age.

The driver of the white van, they said, stayed on the scene of the collision, which happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 199th Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said an air rescue unit flew the boy to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.