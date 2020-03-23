Boy, 8, dies in hospital after being attacked by dogs at a house in Dublin

An eight-year-old boy has died in hospital after he was attacked by a number of dogs at a house in Dublin on Sunday, police have said.

Gardai say it happened in the Tallaght area at around 4pm on Sunday.

They boy was rushed to hospital and died at Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin on Monday.

The dog warden was notified and the animals were taken away and put to sleep.

A full police investigation into the incident is under way.

More follows...



