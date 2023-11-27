Boy, 5, dies after falling into Egypt pool on holiday

A five-year-old boy has died, after falling into a swimming pool in Egypt on his first holiday abroad.

Kelan Logan-Derench, from Sutton Coldfield, had "a tragic accident" on Saturday, family friend Serena Whitehead said.

He is understood to have been on holiday with family members.

Ms Whitehead set up a crowdfunding page to raise money to bring Kelan home and for the funeral, which has raised more than £12,600 towards a £15,000 target.

She said he had fallen in the pool just a day after arriving in Egypt, and "heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him and he sadly lost his life".

Ms Whitehead, a friend of Kelan's mother, described him as "a cheeky, mischievous, happy little boy", adding the whole family were "absolutely broken" .

Writing on GoFundMe, she said: "The least we can do as friends of the family and as a community is to help them by offering some financial support so that they can bring Kelan home and give him the funeral he deserves."

The BBC has been in contact with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

