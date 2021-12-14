Boy, 5, dead in head-on crash in western Quebec

·1 min read
Route 309 remained closed with detours in place after a fatal crash on Tuesday in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que. (Radio-Canada - image credit)
Route 309 remained closed with detours in place after a fatal crash on Tuesday in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A head-on collision on Route 309 near Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que., killed a young boy, left his sister and another man fighting for their lives, and seriously injured the children's father, police say.

The local police force, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, said firefighters and paramedics received a call at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday about the crash between two vehicles on the highway about 60 kilometres northeast of Gatineau.

Police said a five-year-old boy was taken to Buckingham Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

His seven-year-old sister was also rushed to CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Their 33-year-old father suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police say. The other driver, a 64-year-old man from Cantley, also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the father drove into the opposite lane, causing the crash, but they don't know why.

Route 309 remains closed with detours in place.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories