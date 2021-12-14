Boy, 5, dead in head-on crash in western Quebec

Route 309 remained closed with detours in place after a fatal crash on Tuesday in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A head-on collision on Route 309 near Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que., killed a young boy, left his sister and another man fighting for their lives, and seriously injured the children's father, police say.

The local police force, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, said firefighters and paramedics received a call at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday about the crash between two vehicles on the highway about 60 kilometres northeast of Gatineau.

Police said a five-year-old boy was taken to Buckingham Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

His seven-year-old sister was also rushed to CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Their 33-year-old father suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police say. The other driver, a 64-year-old man from Cantley, also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the father drove into the opposite lane, causing the crash, but they don't know why.

Route 309 remains closed with detours in place.