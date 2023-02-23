Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder after report of pensioner stabbed

Richard Vernalls, PA
·1 min read

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to an address following reports a pensioner had been stabbed.

Leicestershire Police said its officers attended a property in Queens Park Way, Leicester on Wednesday – after being alerted by East Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues, who had been responding to a call a man had been stabbed.

Paramedics treated the 79-year-old but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was then launched and the teenager was later arrested, alongside a woman, 44, and man, 36, both of whom were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three remain in custody.

An investigation is continuing, with officers going house to house and examining CCTV, while forensics staff study the scene.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, senior investigating officer, of the East Midlands’ special operations unit, said: “A 79-year-old man has lost his life and we are fully committed to establishing the full circumstances as to how this has happened and who is responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on the investigation and full support is being provided to the victim’s family.

“Three people currently remain in custody being questioned in connection with the incident.”

He also asked for the public’s help, asking people in the area on Wednesday if they heard or saw anything, and also urging people to come forward with any CCTV, doorbell or dashboard camera footage.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch with us,” added Mr Greenhalgh.

Latest Stories

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • Bryan Kohberger’s former friends tell how he became addicted to heroin because he wanted ‘validation’

    Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin last November

  • Nicola Bulley police 'let down' another woman who went missing and took her own life, family say

    An officer from Lancashire Police faces investigation over the case of young mother Kiena Dawes, who took her own life last July.

  • A 24-year-old teacher was murdered in 1971. DNA on a cigarette butt just solved the case.

    Rita Curran was violently killed in 1971. After 52 years, the case has finally been solved – with the help of DNA evidence found on a cigarette butt.

  • Met police officer accused of ‘sucking on woman’s breast’ cleared of sexual assault on duty

    A Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty after claiming his DNA may have ended up on her breast because she shook his hand.

  • Serving police constable 'asked woman to have sex in back of police van before sexually assaulting her'

    Christopher Hudson allegedly propositioned the woman in the back of the van at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, telling her it was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

  • California agents went to retrieve one gun from a 'prohibited' person. They uncovered a hoard of illegal weapons.

    The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.

  • Accused Colorado LGBTQ club shooter back in court for preliminary hearing

    The individual accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last year was due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try the suspect for murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail since being arrested and has been charged with 323 criminal counts stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Clad in body armor and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately on club patrons, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

  • Jake Tapper Blasts Fox’s ‘Blatant Lie’ After Democrat Was Assaulted

    CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up

  • Georgia Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Teen as She Walked Home

    Gwinnett County Police DepartmentA Georgia cop already arrested in connection to a teen girl’s death is now accused of kidnapping her after she left a friend’s apartment, killing her and ditching her naked body in the woods.Authorities believe the slain girl, 16-year-old Susana Morales, was killed by Miles Bryant last summer while he was still a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.Bryant was arrested earlier this month—and fired the same day—after authorities found Morales’ body. H

  • Custody Decided for Young Daughter of Accused ‘Suitcase Murder’ Mom

    Johannes P. Christo/ReutersThe 7-year-old daughter of Heather Mack, the 27-year-old American heiress convicted in 2014 in Indonesia and waiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, has finally been given a guardian. Estelle “Stella” Schaeffer will live with Mack’s maternal cousin Lisa Hellmann in Colorado, a court has decided. The child was born in Kerobokan Female Prison after her then 18-year-old mother and 21-year-old father Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of k

  • Bar employees stabbed inspectors at Mexico resort

    Ten employees of a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen have been charged in the fatal stabbings of four municipal inspectors sent to check compliance with local codes, authorities said Tuesday. Playa del Carmen has long had a reputation for rough and dangerous bars, but what allegedly happened at the city’s La Cueva bar on Feb. 11 appears to set a new standard of violence. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Luis Rodríguez Bucio said Tuesday that the city inspectors went to the bar, whose name means “The Cave”, to inspect for compliance with city codes.

  • Trump Grand Juror Stirs Uproar by Hinting at Panel’s Discussions

    (Bloomberg) -- The foreperson of the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results has complicated the work of prosecutors with a series of surprisingly frank media interviews but is unlikely to get any potential cases thrown out.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waitin

  • Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

    The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday for a man on Arizona's death row who wants a new sentencing hearing because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The 5-4 decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor likely means that John Montenegro Cruz will get a new penalty phase of his trial where it is made clear to jurors that he is ineligible for parole if he is sentenced to life in prison, instead of death. The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates.

  • Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter remembered for building affordable Alberta homes

    EDMONTON — Suzanne Taylor, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, remembers former U.S. Jimmy Carter being "strict" on construction sites, refusing to pose for pictures with others while on the job. "If I stopped to take a picture with you, that’s two of us not working," she recalled him saying. The Carter Center announced Saturday that the 98-year-old former president has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family, receiving hospice care after a series of hospital stays. Many w

  • Cigarette found near woman’s body helps solve her 1971 killing, Vermont police say

    DNA on the cigarette was linked to a man who decamped to Thailand to “become a Buddhist monk,” police said.

  • Bryan Kohberger lived here: Pennsylvania friends, neighbors recall Idaho homicide suspect

    “He always wanted to be dominant physically and intellectually,” said a former high school friend from eastern Pennsylvania who eventually cut ties with the alleged killer.

  • Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop

    Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with killing a Catholic bishop in a crime that stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was fatally shot multiple times Saturday in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. The suspect, Carlos Medina, is the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper.

  • Alex Murdaugh law partner talks crime scene problems, thefts

    A former law partner of Alex Murdaugh testified at his double murder trial Wednesday that more than a dozen people walked around the scene of the killings of Murdaugh's wife and son before state-level law enforcement arrived. After South Carolina agents arrived, they sent Murdaugh, his law partners and friends into the sprawling property's home, which authorities hadn't entered since Murdaugh called 911 an hour earlier to say his wife and son were shot. While the defense had Ball highlight what he saw as problems at the crime scene and Murdaugh’s devotion to family, prosecutors on cross examination used Ball to walk through Murdaugh’s apparent lies to police.

  • Arkansas officer involved in violent arrest back on the job

    An Arkansas law enforcement officer who held down a man while two others beat him during an arrest recorded on video is back on the job after he did not face any criminal charges. Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle was reinstated and returned to work Friday, Chief Shannon Gregory confirmed Tuesday. The decision came after a state prosecutor last week said she wouldn't be charging him and a federal grand jury earlier declined to indict him.