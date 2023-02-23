Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder after report of pensioner stabbed

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to an address following reports a pensioner had been stabbed.

Leicestershire Police said its officers attended a property in Queens Park Way, Leicester on Wednesday – after being alerted by East Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues, who had been responding to a call a man had been stabbed.

Paramedics treated the 79-year-old but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was then launched and the teenager was later arrested, alongside a woman, 44, and man, 36, both of whom were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three remain in custody.

An investigation is continuing, with officers going house to house and examining CCTV, while forensics staff study the scene.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, senior investigating officer, of the East Midlands’ special operations unit, said: “A 79-year-old man has lost his life and we are fully committed to establishing the full circumstances as to how this has happened and who is responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on the investigation and full support is being provided to the victim’s family.

“Three people currently remain in custody being questioned in connection with the incident.”

He also asked for the public’s help, asking people in the area on Wednesday if they heard or saw anything, and also urging people to come forward with any CCTV, doorbell or dashboard camera footage.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch with us,” added Mr Greenhalgh.