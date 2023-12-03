Boy, 16, stabbed near tube station in north London

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital, where his condition was said to not be life-threatening

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a stabbing near a tube station, police said.

Met Police officers were flagged down at 06:20 GMT on Sunday by a member of the public in West Green Road, Haringey.

Officers gave first aid before paramedics took the boy, whose injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, to hospital.

There have been no arrests and crime scenes and road closures are in place.

The attack is believed to have taken place near Turnpike Lane Underground station at the junction of Greens Lane.

The force has urged anyone with any information to contact them.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk