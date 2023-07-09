Boy, 16, reportedly missing after a disagreement with a parent, Davis police say

A boy last seen in June was described as remaining at-risk by the Davis Police Department.

On June 26, Eathan Tunstall, 16, left his residence on the 3000 block of F Street after a disagreement with a parent, authorities said.

Police on Friday said his parents have not been able to contact him since that day. The teen reportedly has not used social media in more than a week, causing family to be concerned for his safety, officials said.

Tunstall stands at 6 feet tall, has very short brown hair and, police said, he was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, jogger pants and black shoes with red laces.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-758-3600.