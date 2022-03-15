Boy, 16, dies after stabbing on bus in Chadwell Heath

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was fatally stabbed on a bus carrying school children home in east London.

The victim, 16, was knifed onboard the bus in High Road, Chadwell at 3.55pm on Monday.

Police officers found the boy suffering a stab injury and he was taken by paramedics to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

He died in hospital overnight and a post mortem will be held.

A resident whose home overlooks the scene said: “There were groups of boys fighting on and outside the bus. It was frantic, there was a lot of shouting. It was just after school and school kids were watching. It was horrible. The boy was left for dead and the others ran off.”

Stanley Johnson, 91, said he had been to a residents meeting last month after another stabbing nearby.

He said: “Enough is enough we are sick of it. Another tragedy in our community these kids cannot be allowed to carry knives.”

A police cordon remains in place around the bus as forensics officers and murder detectives trawl for clues.

They are collecting CCTV from around the scene.

Scotland Yard said his next of kin are aware.

An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4741/14Mar. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.