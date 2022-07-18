Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty in lake during heatwave

(Google Maps)

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in Bray Lake, near Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called at 11.45am on Monday and a body was located at just after 1.30pm, when he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Superintendent Michael Greenwood, the LPA Commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, said: “This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water of Bray Lake.

“The boy’s next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the boy’s family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”