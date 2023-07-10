Boy, 16, in critical condition after being stabbed in east London park

West Ham Park (Google Maps)

A sixteen-year-old boy is fighting for life after being stabbed in an east London park on Sunday evening.

The victim was stabbed at West Ham Park in Forest Gate at around 5.30pm. He remains in a life-threatening condition at an east London hospital, said police.

Four teenage boys, three of whom are aged sixteen and one of whom is fourteen, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain in police custody.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim with stab wounds and provided first aid before paramedics and the London Air Ambulance arrived.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, the top officer in Newham, said the stabbing was “tragic and senseless”.

“My thoughts at this time are with the victim’s friends and family. As a father myself I can only imagine the pain they are suffering at this time,” he said.

"This incident will send shockwaves through our communities and I appeal to the many people who will have been in the park at the time of the stabbing to come forward and speak to us about what they may have seen.

“We all have a responsibility to bring the perpetrators of this senseless attack to justice.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 101, giving the reference 5423/09JUL.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.