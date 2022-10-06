Boy, 16, charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of 17-year-old

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder in the daytime shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Scarborough, Toronto police said on Wednesday. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC - image credit)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the daytime shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Scarborough, Toronto police said on Wednesday.

Police said officers arrested and charged him on Tuesday. He appeared in youth court on Wednesday.

The boy is accused of fatally shooting Zaybion Lawrence, of Toronto, on Sept. 21 near the corner of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East. Police were called to the area at 3:45 p.m.

Police say officers found Lawrence suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence is Toronto's 52nd homicide victim of the year.