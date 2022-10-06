Boy, 16, charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of 17-year-old

·1 min read
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder in the daytime shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Scarborough, Toronto police said on Wednesday. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC - image credit)
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder in the daytime shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Scarborough, Toronto police said on Wednesday. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC - image credit)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the daytime shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Scarborough, Toronto police said on Wednesday.

Police said officers arrested and charged him on Tuesday. He appeared in youth court on Wednesday.

The boy is accused of fatally shooting Zaybion Lawrence, of Toronto, on Sept. 21 near the corner of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East. Police were called to the area at 3:45 p.m.

Police say officers found Lawrence suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence is Toronto's 52nd homicide victim of the year.

Toronto Police Service handout
Toronto Police Service handout

Latest Stories

  • Toronto police officer struck by hit and run driver in Scarborough

    A Toronto police officer was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening after being stuck by a hit and run driver in Scarborough. Police say the collision happened at Ellesmere and Kennedy roads at around 6:14 p.m. Police recovered the suspect's vehicle south of the scene. But they say the suspect is still at large. The officer was struck in a parking lot by a white, four-door vehicle with Quebec licence plates, police say. Officers were ot the scene arresting a person when the driver allegedly tried

  • Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship of men's programming in wake of Hockey Canada scandal

    Tim Hortons is pulling its sponsorship of all of Hockey Canada's men's hockey programming for the 2022-23 season, including the men's world junior championships, in the wake of an ongoing scandal and demands for a change in the body's leadership. In a statement, the company — which first suspended its sponsorship in June — said it has "communicated to Hockey Canada on many occasions that the organization needs to take strong and definitive action" in order to regain the faith and trust of Canadi

  • Police say suspected serial killer 'on a mission' after 6 murders in California

    Police in Stockton, California, on Tuesday released surveillance video footage of a person sought for questioning in connection with a string of six murders and said the crimes could be the work of a serial killer "on a mission." The cases, which have left residents of the Northern California city on edge, have been linked by forensic ballistics evidence, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden told a news conference. All but one were attacked in the Stockton area with the exception of a 46-year-old woman shot in Oakland who was the lone survivor.

  • Sunshine Coast faces 'very dire situation' with historic low water supply levels

    An ongoing drought on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast has caused the region's water supply to reach historic low levels, and local authorities are warning of a "very dire situation" if it continues. The Sunshine Coast Regional District has been at Stage 4 water restrictions since Aug. 31, banning all outdoor use, and an emergency operations centre was established last week to respond to the crisis. "It's really dried up. Our lakes that we're drawing water from are at a level that we haven't seen before,"

  • Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede

    MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) -Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week. The overcrowded stadium in Malang in Indonesia's East Java province descended into chaos after police fired tear gas to disperse agitated fans who had poured on to the pitch at the end of the match. Authorities have put the latest death toll at 131.

  • Experts estimate 75 per cent of Canadians have been infected with COVID-19

    B.C. 's COVID-19 modelling group believes the province may be substantially misjudging the number of people who have died from the disease. A new report released Tuesday morning shows Omicron is still causing high rates of infection.

  • SaltWire newspapers in Atlantic Canada to stop publishing print editions on Mondays

    HALIFAX — The four daily newspapers owned by the SaltWire Network in Atlantic Canada will soon stop publishing on Mondays, though there will be digital editions. In a story published Tuesday, SaltWire said the change takes effect Oct. 17 at the Chronicle Herald in Halifax, the Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S., the Guardian in Charlottetown and the Telegram in St. John's, N.L. SaltWire's chief operating officer, Ian Scott, says rising costs are to blame. He says the change won't have an impact on

  • N.L. Hydro proposing Bay d'Espoir expansion to meet electricity load growth

    Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is proposing a significant expansion at the Bay d'Espoir hydroelectric plant on Newfoundland's south coast, while not ruling out more generation projects as demand increases and concerns about Muskrat Falls persist. Hydro officials revealed details of the Crown corporation's updated reliability and resource adequacy study during a news conference in St. John's on Tuesday. At the centre of the report is a recommendation to construct an eighth generating unit at Bay

  • This Toronto man got carjacked at gunpoint. Here's what police say you should do to stay safe

    Tommy Kontos was working on his computer at his Toronto home at around 2:45 a.m on Tuesday when he suddenly saw the lights of his 2022 Jeep flash through his window. He knew he hadn't unlocked the vehicle himself, so there was only one thing it could be: someone was trying to steal it. "It's something that I've been hearing so much about now. I feel like I just kind of expected it," he said in an interview with CBC News. He says he ran out his door and chased a man who was walking toward a parke

  • Windsor police arrest 12 people after $700K in thefts from Home Depot stores

    A dozen people have been arrested and charged after two Home Depot stores reported $700,000 in thefts, according to Windsor police. Police officers from Windsor's Problem-Oriented Policing Unit have charged 12 people with retail theft and three of the suspects also have outstanding arrest warrants, police said in a news release. The thefts, which took place over the last six months, happened at a Home Depot in east Windsor and another in south Windsor. "Throughout a short period of time, Home De

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l