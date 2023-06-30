Boy, 15, and man, 23, killed in double stabbing in Islington

The scene of the double stabbing in Islington (John Dunne)

A 15-year-old boy and 23-year-old man have been killed after a horror night of violence in Islington.

Police were scrambled to Elthorne road just after 11.30pm on Thursday. The boy died at the scene while the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A third man, aged 28, was found at a nearby address with a stab injury which is not being considered life threatening.

Witnesses said a music video was being shot when violence flared in Elthorne Park.

One said: “There was filming and then all hell let loose. There were a lot of kids, some very young hanging around. It’s a tragedy we are all shaken.”

The scene in Islington (John Dunne)

Regina Agyeiwaa, 54, said: “There were paramedics at the scene working hard. I saw a bloody pair of jeans on the road. It was just horrible. For this to happen in our doorstep is terrifying.”

A police statement said: “Police were called at 23:33hrs on Thursday, 29 June to Elthorne Road, Islington N19 to reports of a stabbing.

“A boy, believed to be aged 15, was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of medical staff he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, just after midnight.

“It was established that another victim, a man aged 23, had also suffered stab injuries. He had been taken to a west London hospital, where he too was pronounced dead.”

Police have informed the next of kin of both victims. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Islington murder scene (John Dunne)

Formal identification and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

The statement added: “A third victim, believed aged 28, was also located at an address in N19.

“He had suffered a stab wound. He was taken to a north London hospital where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.”

Homicide detectives and forensics officers are trawling for clues at the scene. A police cordon is in place.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses to come forward.

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised.

The view from the scene (John Dunne)

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

“We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

“I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun. To remain anonymous call the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.