Boy, 15, fighting for his life after hit-and-run in Newham

A 15-year-old boy has been left fighting for his life after a hit-and-run collision in east London.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened in Prince Regent Lane, Newham, around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital, where he remained in a life-threatening condition on Tuesday evening. Police said his next of kin were aware.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The car is believed to be a white Toyota Prius and officers are working to trace it.

Road closures remained in place on Tuesday night.

Any witnesses or those with information or material that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4150/17 Oct.